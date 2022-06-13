Police are seeking any information from witnesses to a collision that occurred in Trentham earlier this month.
They said the incident occurred at approximately 1.49pm on June 4 along the Trentham Falls Road.
The incident involved a light green Nissan 4WD station wagon and a black Toyota sedan and occurred near the intersection of Trentham Scenic Reserve Road.
Police request any information please be forwarded to Leading Senior Constable Leanne Wyatt from the Kyneton Police on 5421 2900.
Greater Bendigo has recorded 137 new coronavirus infections overnight.
The total number of active cases in the region has dropped to 1124.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. None of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded three new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported four.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 15 and eight new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 18.
Overnight, 24 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 39.
VICTORIA has recorded 5076 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, representing a significant dip from Sunday's totals.
The number of fatalities also dipped over night, from yesterday's grim toll of 16 lives lost to the virus, to three on Sunday.
Across the state's hospitals today, there are 444 people in hospital and 23 are in the intensive care unit. There are six people on ventilators.
67.9 percent of Victorians have received three vaccine doses.
94.6 percent have received two vaccine doses.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser.
