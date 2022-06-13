Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo athletics community mourns coaching great John Burke

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY MINDED: The late John Burke after receiving his Order of Australia Medal in 2014.

When it came to coaching, John Burke's philosophy was built around consistency, compassion and continuity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.