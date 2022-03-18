VIVA BENDIGO! City transformed for Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition

news, local-news, bendigo, elvis, viva bendigo, Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition, gallery

THE Elvis spirit is rocking around Bendigo with a number of installations having popped up for the highly anticipated Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition. The exhibition will officially launch tomorrow with a gala event at the gallery, kicking off almost four months of Elvis-inspired festivities across the city and the broader region. Related: The exhibition has captured international attention for Bendigo Art Gallery, and local hospitality, accommodation and retail providers have their hopes pinned on a significant economic boost from the thousands of visitors expected to make their way to Bendigo to view the exhibition. One of the special experiences on offer will be the Shake, Rattle and Roll Tram. From tomorrow, the tram will take to the tracks every Saturday night, offering visitors a chance to sing and drink as they ride through town. The new tram is a collaboration between Bendigo Heritage Attractions and Nimbus Rooftop Bar, with skilled bartenders on hand to serve up cocktails, beer, wine and cider. Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Reade said it was exciting to see experiences such as the tram kick off after a difficult couple of years. "It's Bendigo's only moving bar and people will have the chance to enjoy some Elvis inspired cocktails and listen to Elvis music," he said. More news: Greater Bendigo records 171 new cases of COVID-19 on March 18, 2022 "It's a real vibe at the moment in and around town and we are feeling that buzz. "It has been a challenging few years and to come out of COVID and go into this exciting event schedule that we have coming up, is a really amazing feeling." Mr Reade said the tram has been completely transformed into an Elvis inspired tram. "It been a couple of months in the making and it's great to be partnered with Bendigo Tourism to bring this great and iconic tram and Elvis together as well." The 11-letter installation arose in Pall Mall on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's launch. More news: Playing on repeat from 10am-10pm, 21 of Elvis' most popular songs will also be played at the installation. City of Greater Bendigo Manager Marketing Glenn Harvey said Elvis inspired elements are spread throughout the city. He said there will be over 30 experiences running over the next couple of months. "We have brand new installations installed and it's really a big selfie moment and it's a real experience for all residents visitors to the region," he said. "We have Elvis music playing all throughout the day and in the evening we will have it lit up so no one will be able to miss it. "It's a great opportunity to stay in our region that little bit longer." Mr Harvey said the exhibition was pivotal for the region's economic recovery. Other news: "It has been incredibly difficult over the last couple of years and it's great to see events come back," he said. "This is just a start of what's to come., this weekend we have five major events in the region and that's massive. "It's going to be a real boom for us and we have been waiting for this for quite sometime." The Conservatory in Rosalind Park has also been transformed into Bendigo's very own Jungle Room, inspired by Elvis famous Graceland final recording studio. Nicknamed Jungle Room by the media when it was first opened to the public, it was the singer's favourite hangout and studio where he recorded his later albums. Staff from Parks and Open Space have created this playful interactive display featuring iconic "themed props", a selection of luscious tropical plants for a tiki-feel ambience complemented by some unique and imaginative sensory items and a musical soundtrack to complete the Jungle Room theme. The Jungle Room is open every day until dusk. Tickets to the Shake, Rattle and Roll Tram cost $40, with the price including one drink. For tickets head to bendigotramways.com. For the full Viva Bendigo program visit bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo.

