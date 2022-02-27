Rockstar's ex-wife to launch Bendigo's Elvis exhibition

news, local-news, bendigo, elvis, presley, music, rock n roll

BENDIGONIANS will soon be afforded a closer look into the life and music of the King of Rock n' Roll. Elvis: Direct from Graceland, an exhibition celebrating the works of Elvis Presley will be launched by the star's ex-wife Priscilla Presley on March 19. Exhibition director Jessica Bridgfoot confirmed that Ms Presley would make the journey from her home in Los Angeles to Bendigo. "Priscilla plays a key role in the Elvis story and the continuation of his legacy, so we are absolutely thrilled that she is able to be a part of the opening celebrations for the exhibition," Ms Bridgfoot said. Angie Marchese, Vice President Archives and Exhibitions at Elvis Presley Enterprises will also travel to Bendigo for the final stages of the exhibition installation. OTHER BREAKING NEWS: Chain reaction: two riders hospitalised in Junortoun triple motorbike crash "Priscilla and Angie have worked together for almost four decades to preserve the objects that are included in this exhibition, and their knowledge of Elvis' life is unparalleled, so it is such a privilege to have them with us as we launch this comprehensive biographical exhibition, which is focused on one of the most influential, iconic - and celebrated - figures of the twentieth century," Ms Bridgfoot said. The exhibition will be exclusive to Bendigo, specially curated by the Bendigo Art Gallery in collaboration with Graceland. The exhibition will feature more than 300 items owned by Elvis Presley, directly from his home in Memphis Tennessee including his military uniforms, his customised 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200, and an array of his iconic jumpsuits. Personal items like Lisa Marie's baby clothes, Elvis' first job application and a crayon box he took to elementary school will also be on display. OTHER NEWS: How we're celebrating Bendigo's Drag Queens Intimate details will also feature in the exhibit, with a strong focus on the hidden components of the star's life, such as his devotion to his parents, his love of books, motorcycles, horses and karate and the haven he created in Graceland for his friends and family. Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said this was a defining moment for regional Victorian tourism. "Priscilla Presley coming to Bendigo for the opening of this exhibition shows that regional Victoria can draw an A-list crowd from across the globe," she said. Elvis Presley: Direct from Graceland will run from 19 March - 17 July 2022 Tickets on sale now at www.bendigoartgallery.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/9c2c688e-034c-4396-9b88-0f267911201f.png/r3_3_736_417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg