THE LIBERALS are yet to reveal their Bendigo candidate despite a rapidly ticking clock and a main rival already on the campaign trail. The party expects to confirm the identity of its candidate within two weeks, giving them one of the smallest campaign windows in a decade. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is widely expected to hold an election no later than May 21, which is 66 days away. The short and sharp Bendigo campaign will contrast with 2013, which then-candidate Greg Bickley almost won the seat after 12 months of campaigning. More news: Overall crime drops across Greater Bendigo, family violence incidents on the rise He amassed 48.72 per cent of the vote, once preferences were distributed. It was the best Liberal election result for Bendigo that decade. Other candidates have had less time to introduce themselves to the Bendigo electorate. Megan Purcell had roughly five months before the 2016 election. Sam Gayed had about two before his 2019 poll. Liberal state director Sam McQuestin said people should not read anything into the fact a 2022 candidate had not been announced. "I have worked successful campaigns where people have been in the field for six weeks and unsuccessful ones where people have been there for two years," he said. Mr McQuestin said the length of a campaign came down to many factors, including what would work for a candidate and their political party. "There's no one-size fits all approach," he said. Still, Labor has held the seat for several decades and current MP Lisa Chesters romped to victory in 2019 with nearly 60 per cent of the two party preferred vote. She spent the summer planning an election campaign that kicked into gear after Australia Day. Three other parties have confirmed their Bendigo candidates, most recently Ben Mihail of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party. The central Victorian resident of 30 years is framing his campaign around "bringing the community back together again" after the pandemic, according to One Nation's promotional material. Other candidates include the United Australia Party's Elijah Suares and the Greens' Cate Sinclair. In a break from the last election, the Liberal Party have confirmed Bendigo spends months out from the polls, including $4.5 million for the Bendigo Airport. Mr Gayed, the last Liberal candidate for Bendigo, has previously said a lack of Bendigo-centric projects cost the Liberals during his 2019 tilt. "This seat has been with Labor for a long time, so people are kind of used to how election campaigns have usually run - mainly based on pledges in the region," Mr Gayed said as the dust settled on that election. That said, he did believe his party's messages had resonated at a national level, helping it form government with the Nationals in what some commentators regarded as a come-from-behind victory. More news: Bendigo airport expansion delays feared Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

