EXCITEMENT is building across the city for the arrival of arguably the Bendigo Art Gallery's biggest and most inspiring exhibition. Elvis - Direct From Graceland will be officially launched in just one week's time with a gala event at the gallery, kicking off almost four months of Elvis-inspired festivities across the city and the broader region. The exhibition has captured international attention for Bendigo Art Gallery, and local hospitality, accommodation and retail providers have their hopes pinned on a significant economic boost from the thousands of visitors expected to make their way to Bendigo to view the exhibition. More news: Curated by Bendigo Art Gallery in collaboration with the Graceland archives, the exclusive exhibition showcases items from the Presley collection never before seen in Australia. The exhibition celebrates the extraordinary life and style of one of the world's great rock and roll stars - Elvis Presley. Elvis - Direct From Graceland will be on show at the Bendigo Art Gallery until Sunday, July 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

