The Theatre Royal will have a Cuban flavour on March 26 with dance and music set to flow. Castlemaine band Son Quba and local salsa dance teacher Camila Serrano will perform as part of a fundraiser for Cuban band El Son Entero. Fundraiser organiser Stephen Breheny said he and the performers wanted to join together to create a fundraiser after being inspired by El Son Entero to play Cuban music. Read more: Eight-piece Bendigo band ready for April debut El Son Entero, helped open the 2015 Castlemaine State Festival with Castlemaine musician Berrick Breheny completing a six-week music internship with the band in Cuba in 2016. During the pandemic, El Son Entero has been locked down under Cuba's COVID restrictions. It has been more than 18 months since they performed together. The band's struggles promopted Son Quba and Camila Serrano to step up and raise money to support El Son Entero. Son Quba was formed following Breheny's internship with El Son Entero. The Castlemaine band is made up of musicians who were tutored by El Son Entero during their Australia visit in 2015. Read more: Kate DeAraugo's new tour kicks off with a homecoming gig in Bendigo Among the band members are Aryo Hall, who directs The Seduceaphones, twins Eli and Emmanuel Hall, who also play with The Seduceaphones and Haley Goddefroy who plays in both Son Quba and the KGB (Klesma, Gypsy, Balkan) band. The night will also aims to feature El Son Entero performing from Cuba via a live stream. All profits from the night will go directly to the El Son Entero band and family in Cuba. Email sonquba@gmail.com for more details. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/d1584003-bca4-40d9-b899-5e9628315c26.jpg/r18_213_7342_4351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg