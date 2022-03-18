Fabulous day of sustainable fun at Bendigo Library

news, local-news,

DIY seed bombs and container gardening will some activities planned during next week's Family Sustainability Day held at Bendigo Library. Dja Dja Wurrung Group chief executive and Elder Rodney Carter will kick off the day's festivities, including a children's performance from Mister Ants, a food forest talk, and the launch of brand-new Sustainable House Kits. More news: Liberals yet to announce 2022 Bendigo candidate as election looms "Working towards a positive and sustainable future with our communities is a big priority for our libraries," said Goldfields Libraries chief executive Mark Hands. "So, we're excited to have an entire day where we can share knowledge, learn simple ways to improve climate change, and perhaps most importantly, have fun doing it." A focus of the day will be the launch of the library's new Sustainable House Kits. With the support of the City of Greater Bendigo, the kits will soon be available for the community to borrow and use at home. Each kit contains a thermal imaging camera, a PowerMate energy measuring device and a copy of 'The Energy-Freedom Home' book. More news: Librarian Robin Pearson will talk about how he and partner Vanessa turned an old run-down school into a food forest paradise full of grapes, pistachios, olives, apricots, apples and strawberries. Mister Ants will use recycled cardboard, newspapers, plastic and tin cans to create a one-of-a-kind show for families, somplete with backdrops and puppets. Budding gardeners can learn how to make seed bombs to start a garden anywhere, or create a crazy garden out of an old boot or recycled container. The Bendigo Library Family Sustainability Day will be held on Saturday March 26. All events are free, but some do require bookings. For bookings, visit goldfieldslibraries.com

