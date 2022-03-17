BDCA Team of the Week - round 16

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo, Team of the Week

Eaglehawk players and a set of talented spinners dominate the round 16 BDCA Team of the Week. The Hawks have four players in the final 11 after their big win over White Hills. Six of the 11 players in our final Team of the Week for the summer are recognised spin bowlers. Cam Taylor (Strathdale) - Terrorised Bendigo United with bat and ball. Took 5-25 with the ball - the eighth time this season the leggie has picked up at least three wickets in an innings. Backed up with an unbeaten 65 with the bat to guide the Suns home by nine wickets. Anthony West (Eaglehawk) - West appeared certain to make his first century since round two, 2018, but he fell 10 runs short against White Hills and had to settle for 90 off 91 balls - his third half-century of the summer. Jake Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - The classy number three hit eight fours on his way to 60 off 66 balls to set up Kangaroo Flat's successful run chase against Huntly-North Epsom. Finished the season with 367 runs at an average of 28.23 - an average summer by his lofty standards. Josh Williams (Eaglehawk) - The talented left-hander belted six fours and two sixes in his 59 and added 143 with West in a match-defining partnership. A timely innings for Williams on the eve of the finals. Ben Leed (Sandhurst) - Leed produced the highest individual score of the match in a low-scoring win over Golden Square. His patient 56 - his second half-century of the summer - included seven boundaries. Kyle Humphrys (Bendigo) - 3-32 with the ball and 28 with the bat to be Bendigo's best player in the final round loss to Strathfieldsaye. 447 runs and 17 wickets in a solid yet unspectacular season for the former Cricketer of the Year winner. Linton Jacobs (Strathdale) - Split decision for wicket-keeping honours this week. Ash Gray made the most runs out of the glovemen, but he didn't complete a dismissal with the gloves. Jacobs took two catches, completed one stumping and was involved in two run outs to get the nod. Rhys Irwin (White Hills) - Season-best figures of 4-31 in a depleted Demons' side. Irwin finished the season in a rush, taking 10 wickets in the final three matches for a season total of 24. Nash Viney (Eaglehawk) - Career-best day for the young Borough spinner, taking 4-25 off his nine overs against White Hills. A confidence-boosting performance ahead of Saturday's semi-final against Bendigo United. Darcy Hunter (Strathfieldsaye) - After a quiet patch through the middle of the season, the Jets' leggie is back in form and his 3-32 off nine overs was crucial in his side's win over Bendigo in the final round. Kendrick Hatton (Sandhurst) - The left-arm orthodox spinner made a big impact in the second half of the season with the Dragons. 13 wickets in eight matches, including 4-21 against Golden Square last Saturday. Aaron Monro (Eaglehawk) - Ensured the Hawks qualified for the finals by removing White Hills' two key batters - Gavin Bowles and Rhys Irwin - early on. Finished the day with 3-14 off 8.3 overs. ROUND 1 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 2 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 3 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 4 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 5 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 6 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 7 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 8 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 9/10 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 11 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 12 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 13 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 14/15 TEAM OF THE WEEK Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/3e027cde-809f-4c85-aef5-5a5f4f835591.jpg/r0_70_2357_1402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg