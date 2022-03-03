Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUND 13

sport, cricket, bdca, team, of the week, round 13, addy, bendigo, district, cricket

1. Russell Stockdale (Eaglehawk) - back in the Hawks side after missing the previous two games and had an immediate impact in the 26-run win over Strathfieldsaye. Cracked his second century of the season with his 103 off 88 balls that included four sixes and later chipped in with two wickets with his leg spin. 2. Ryan Grundy (Huntly-North Epsom) - passed 50 for the sixth time this season and played a crucial role in the Power's upset win over Strathdale-Maristians. Compiled the game's highest score of 68 off 99 balls and together with Pat De Mel (54) laid the foundation for the Power's winning tally of 173. 3. Clayton Holmes (Bendigo United) - like Grundy, also passed 50 for the sixth time this season as the Redbacks' captain helped lift his side into second position with a win over Golden Square. Whacked 76 off 86, which included three sixes, to now have 573 runs and also picked up one wicket. READ MORE - BDCA ROUND 13: Power causes massive boilover in shock win over Suns 4. Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye) - it has been a lean season for the Strathfieldsaye captain with the bat, but he enjoyed plenty of time out in the middle with his best innings of 2021-22 against Eaglehawk. Coming in at 2-8 in the fifth over compiled 84 off 97 and put on 130 for the third wicket with Abe Sheahan (55) in a loss that cost the Jets second position. 5. Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - despite the valiant effort of Klemm the Roos' finals chances now look cooked after Saturday's loss to Sandhurst. All-rounder Klemm made the game's highest score of 71 n.o. after coming in at 4-57 and the Roos having just lost three quick wickets, while he also snared 3-46 off nine overs opening the bowling. READ MORE - BENDIGO v WHITE HILLS | PHOTOS 6. Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bendigo) - the Goers retained their position in the top four courtesy of a four-wicket win over White Hills at Scott Street. The Demons had one stage been 3-76 batting first before Fitzpatrick came into the attack and picked up 4-37 off nine overs to help contain White Hills to 9-135. 7. Ash Gray (Sandhurst) - earns the wicket-keeper's spot for the second week in a row after a solid contribution with bat and gloves in the Dragons' win over Kangaroo Flat. Took four catches, including two ripping diving one-handed low to the ground, before getting the Dragons off to a flyer in their chase smacking 53 off 43 balls. 8. James Barri (Strathdale-Maristians) - breakout game with the ball for the young Suns' spinner. Bowling first-change Barri claimed a very tidy 4-28 off nine overs against Huntly-North Epsom, with all four of his wickets top six Power batsmen. 9. Nick Farley (Eaglehawk) - the Hawks' skipper played a leading hand in his side ending a three-game losing streak with its win over Strathfieldsaye. Farley's 4-38 off 8.5 overs included the key scalps of both Tim Wood (2) and Cal McCarty (1) that had the Jets under the pump early in their chase. 10. Iraan Indika (Huntly-North Epsom) - the Power left-arm spinner has been in fine form over the past month and it continued in the upset of the season against Strathdale. Opened the bowling and bagged 4-31 off nine overs. 11. Ben Yarwood (Sandhurst) - first A grade five-for for the Dragons' bowler, who took 5-32 off his nine overs against Kangaroo Flat. Dismissed four of the Roos' top five batsmen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/258b9ae7-e60c-4502-9a16-32336eb4bf5c.jpg/r0_382_5068_3245_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg