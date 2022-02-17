Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUND 11

sport, cricket, addy, bdca, team, of week, round 11, bendigo, district, cricket

LAST WEEKEND'S BDCA WRAP 1. Tim Wood (Strathfieldsaye) - outstanding return season at the Jets continued for the opening batsman. Wood's 92 off 113 in the Jets' one-wicket win over Bendigo United was the highest score by a Strathfieldsaye player this season and lifted his average above 50 (50.88). 2. Adam Ward (Huntly-North Epsom) - the Power's breakthrough first win of the season against Sandhurst was kickstarted in superb style by Ward with the bat at the top of the order. The opener crushed 52 off just 37 balls with four fours and four sixes to signal the Power's intent and later chipped in with 2-36 with the ball. 3. Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) - another Team of the Week selection for the Suns' captain - and could he be on the way to a remarkable fifth Cricketer of the Year? Started the day with 59 opening the batting against White Hills and finished it with 4-26 off eight overs. Is now 200 points clear at the top of the Addy MVP rankings. 4. Jack Neylon (Strathdale-Maristians) - aggressive knock of 71 off 59 balls with six boundaries and four sixes against White Hills. The reigning joint Cricketer of the Year now has three half-centuries in his past six hits and 321 runs for the season. 5. Scott Trollope (Golden Square) - solid contribution with bat and ball in the Bulldogs' thrilling win over Bendigo at Wade Street that has moved them into the top four. Made the game's highest score of 51 off 57 balls and also chimed with 2-31 off seven overs opening the bowling. Sitting at No.5 in this week's Addy MVP rankings. 6. Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - been a major boost for the Roos in recent weeks having Klemm back in their bowling line-up. Snared 3-24 off six overs against Eaglehawk - with all three wickets top-four batsmen - but was also valuable with the bat in making 43 in the Roos' thumping win. 7. Jake Thrum (Bendigo United) - played a crucial role in one of the games of the season last week as the Redbacks lost a thriller against Strathfieldsaye. Batting at No.7 helped keep the scoreboard ticking over with 32 before picking up four wickets (4-52) with his left-arm spin. 8. Campbell Smith (Kangaroo Flat) - scored the most runs of any wicket-keeper in the first XI with his 22 for the Roos against Eaglehawk. Put on 46 for the sixth wicket with Brent Hamblin and also took two catches with the gloves. 9. Iraan Indika (Huntly-North Epsom) - the left-arm spinner claimed the round's second-best bowling figures behind the Suns' Taylor. Opening the bowling, Indika bagged 4-36, taking four of the first five wickets to fall in the Power's eight-run win over Sandhurst. 10. Bailey Goodwin (Bendigo) - has been in superb form since the re-start of the season and added another three scalps to his tally last week with 3-34 off nine overs against Golden Square. Removed both Golden Square openers Jake Higgins and Riley Hocking, as well as top-scorer Scott Trollope. 11. Kenny Beith (Kangaroo Flat) - had his best day with the ball for the season against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park. Picked up a very tidy 3-15 off nine overs, with his scalps including Hawks' opener Anthony West (50). SATURDAY'S GAMES: Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills, Bendigo v Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square, Bendigo United v Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale. ROUND 1 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 2 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 3 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 4 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 5 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 6 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 7 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 8 TEAM OF THE WEEK ROUND 9/10 TEAM OF THE WEEK Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

