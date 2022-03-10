Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUNDS 14, 15

sport, cricket, bdca, team of, the, week, rounds 14 15, bendigo, addy, district

BDCA ROUND 14: Gray's 62-ball barrage of powerful hitting in century BDCA ROUND 15: Race for fourth to go down to the wire between Hawks and Goers 1. Ash Gray (Sandhurst) - the left-hander opener/wicket-keeper produced a stunning display of power hitting last Saturday to lead the Dragons to an upset win over Bendigo United. Crunched 109 off only 62 balls with nine fours and nine sixes, with the score on just 135 when he was dismissed. First A Grade ton in the BDCA was certainly a memorable one. 2. Clayton Holmes (Bendigo United) - one of only three players who scored at least 30 on both days of the weekend double-header. Compiled 39 against Sandhurst on Saturday followed by 33 against White Hills on Sunday and is now the competition's leading run-scorer with 645 heading into the final round. 3. Danushka Wijemanna (Huntly-North Epsom) - a pair of scores in the 40s for the Power player who can do it all: bat, bowl and wicket-keep. In games where the Power were dismissed cheaply for 128 and 131, Wijemanna scored 85 of his team's 259 runs for the weekend with 44 against Strathfieldsaye and 41 versus Bendigo. 4. Grant Waldron (Strathdale-Maristians) - without doubt the Suns' coach, who has been reappointed for next season, was the player of the weekend. One of the elite batsmen of the competition, Waldron's class was on full display with 116 against Bendigo on Saturday followed by 80 n.o. against Kangaroo Flat on Sunday in a bowler-dominated game. The only player in the competition averaging more than 50 (54.0). 5. Ben DeAraugo (Strathdale-Maristians) - the Suns' veteran averaged 103 over the weekend from his two hits: 79 n.o. against Bendigo on Saturday followed by 24 against Kangaroo Flat on Sunday. Not surprising to see DeAraugo perform well - it is March after all. 6. Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - one of the form all-rounders of the competition who churned out 85 runs (72 & 13) and took five wickets (2-11 & 3-39) over the weekend as the Roos split their double-header against White Hills and Strathdale-Maristians 1-1. 7. Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye) - a perfect 2-0 weekend for the Jets, who regained second position on the ladder with their wins over Huntly-North Epsom and Golden Square. Scores of 27 and 55 n.o. and 1-36 off a combined 14 tidy overs for the Jets' skipper. 8. Rhys Irwin (White Hills) - was a winless weekend for the Demons, despite the efforts of Irwin with the ball. Took three-for on both days, 3-31 v Kangaroo Flat and 3-17 v Bendigo United, to now have 20 wickets for the season. 9. Savith Priyan (Strathfieldsaye) - the left-arm Jets' spinner continued his fine season, adding another five wickets to take his season tally to 27. Snared 2-28 against Huntly-North Epsom on Saturday followed by 3-32 against Golden Square on Sunday. 10. Bailey Goodwin (Bendigo) - also bagged five wickets for the weekend in the Goers' 1-1 split v Strathdale and Huntly-North Epsom. Claimed 2-55 against the Suns before following up with 3-17 against the Power, which included the dismissals of both openers. 11. Dylan Robinson (Golden Square) - delivered a remarkably economical spell of bowling in Sunday's loss to Strathfieldsaye at Wade Street. Sent down nine overs and conceded just three runs, while also taking three wickets, including the big scalp of Jets' dangerman Tim Wood (49).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/2648a854-4c2c-4100-ad29-a1b9e5c96264.jpg/r66_202_1910_1244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg