Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUNDS 9, 10

READ MORE - Axe Creek's Jakk Trenfield recalls lucky escape after freak injury on cricket field 1. Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale-Maristians) - the Suns' opener's batting blitz continued with another 145 runs over the weekend double-header. Scored 19 against Golden Square on Saturday before plundering his second ton of the season, 126, against Sandhurst on Sunday. With 581 has 135 more runs than any other player in the competition. 2. Clayton Holmes (Bendigo) - fell cheaply for 10 against Bendigo on Saturday, but back with vengeance on Sunday against Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park. Holmes' 101 against the Roos was his first BDCA century as he continues to thrive in the captaincy. 3. Russell Stockdale (Eaglehawk) - scorched Huntly-North Epsom for 119 off 92 balls at Canterbury Park on Saturday. With 376 runs and 19 wickets is both Eaglehawk's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker after 10 rounds in what is proving to be a stellar all-round season for the Englishman. READ MORE - Sunday ton day for Clohesy, Holmes in victories 4. Gavin Bowles (White Hills) - another Team of the Week selection for the Demons' stalwart who laid the foundation for White Hills' win over Sandhurst on Saturday with 88 following on from his 96 vs Golden Square the previous week. Now has 349 runs for the season. 5. Zane Keighran (Bendigo United) - a spot in the middle-order for the Redbacks' recruit as he helped Bendigo United make a 2-0 sweep of their weekend against Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat. Scored 30 and 39 n.o. with the bat and also chipped in with four wickets with figures of 2-15 and 2-25. 6. Ben Leed (Sandhurst) - was a tough weekend for the Dragons with losses against White Hills and Strathdale-Maristians, but Leed battled hard with the bat in both games scoring 66 against the Demons after coming in at 3-24 and 36 against the ladder-leading Suns on Sunday. 7. Xavier Ryan (Bendigo) - 67 runs and four dismissals across the weekend earns Ryan the wicket-keeper's spot this week. Compiled 43 against Bendigo United on Saturday before the Goers collapsed and 24 in Sunday's crucial win over Eaglehawk. 8. Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat) - a solid performance with bat and ball against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday as the Roos upset the Jets at home. Made an unbeaten 68 with the bat when the Roos were under pressure in their chase, while also took three late wickets to finish with 3-28 with the ball. Was quieter against Bendigo United the following day, but he wasn't on his own there. 9. Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) - the Suns' captain this week is selected for his bowling after sliding down the order with the bat. Collected six wickets across the weekend with 4-30 against Golden Square and 2-34 against Sandhurst and would be at short odds to add another BDCA leading wicket-taker accolade to his CV with his season tally now at 26. READ MORE - Stockdale cracks hard-hitting ton as Hawks defeat Power 10. Bailey Goodwin (Bendigo) - consecutive Team of the Week appearances for the Goers' opening bowler, who delivered identical figures of 3-14 in games against Bendigo United and Eaglehawk. Now equal third on the wicket-taking ladder with 18. 11. Will Thrum (Bendigo United) - the first-year Redbacks' spinner is having a top debut season at Harry Trott Oval and was influential again last weekend. 4-40 in Saturday's win over Bendigo was followed up with 2-15 against Kangaroo Flat on Sunday.

