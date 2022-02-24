Bendigo Addy BDCA Team of the Week - round 12

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, team, week, Bendigo

The Bendigo Advertiser BDCA Team of the Week for round 12: 1. Joel Murphy (Sandhurst) The Sandhurst skipper scored his first half-century since round three when he made a fine 67 off 93 balls in the Dragons' final-ball loss to Bendigo. Murphy hit five boundaries and one six before being run out - a dismissal that proved mighty costly for the Dragons. 2. Dylan Achison (Kangaroo Flat) With the Roos missing three of their top six batters through illness, Achison stepped up to the plate with 55 off 86 balls to help keep the Roos' season alive. Achison hit six boundaries before being run out by Square veteran Scott Johnson. 3. Kyle Humphrys (Bendigo) Superb all-round game from the Goers' all-rounder. 75 off 91 balls with the bat and 2-24 off nine overs with the ball in a man of the match performance to help put Bendigo back in the BDCA top four. 4. Tom Starr (Bendigo United) The opener was the backbone of the Redbacks's crucial win over Eaglehawk. Starr made 55 - his second half-century of the season - and batted for the majority of the run chase as the Redbacks won by five wickets with 25 balls to spare. Read more: BDCA Run Home - the battle for fourth 5. Angus Chisholm (Eaglehawk) Clearly the Borough's best player in the defeat to Bendigo United. Top-scored with 46 with the bat and then took 2-36 off 8.5 overs with the ball, including the key wicket of Redbacks' skipper Clayton Holmes. 6. Ash Gray (Sandhurst) In a tough week to pick a wicket-keeper/batter, Gray gets the nod after smashing 32 off just 23 balls at the top of the Sandhurst order. 7. Scott Trollope (Golden Square) Square's star all-rounder bowled his side back into the game against the Roos by taking 4-14 off nine overs. He also made 24 off 36 balls with the willow. 8. Mitch Winter-Irving (White Hills) The Demons' skipper produced his best spell with the new ball this season when he tore through the Power top-order. The left-armer took 3-5 off six overs as the Demons bowled out the Power for just 51. 9. Chathura Damith (Strathfieldsaye) One of the best all-round individual performances of the summer wasn't enough to get the Jets over the line against Strathdale. Damith took BDCA career-best figures of 5-30 and then belted 57 off 68 balls to be the Jets' highest scorer by a considerable margin. 10. Will Thrum (Bendigo United) The off-spinner just takes wickets. He continued his streak of taking at least one wicket in every first XI game this summer by claiming a match-best 4-37 against Eaglehawk. 23 wickets at an average of 14.17 in his first season in the BDCA. 11. Jack Pysing (Strathdale-Maristians) Edged out team-mate Sam Johnston for the final pace bowling position. Johnston had better figures (3-19), but Pysing's 3-38 off nine overs included the key wickets of Tim Wood and Ben Devanny, plus he ran out Jets' number three Cal McCarty - albeit in fortunate fashion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/dcd29fa9-ca0b-40e2-be8a-224627eeb33e.jpg/r588_168_1444_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg