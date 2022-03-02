coronavirus,

12.15pm Greater Bendigo has seen another spike as the area recorded another 190 new cases overnight. The total number of active cases in the region has jumped up again to 772. OTHER NEWS: Elvis exhibition inspires Bendigo Heritage Attractions and Nimbus Rooftop Bar to create Shake Rattle and Roll Tram Data from the Department of Health has revealed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo have hit 12,677. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 17 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 48, and Central Goldfields Shire six. Campaspe numbers jumped up 53 cases, Buloke added another two and Loddon Shire recorded four cases ANOTHER 28 people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It comes as 7,126 cases of COVID-19 were recorded overnight, taking the state's active case total to 41,162. Greater Bendigo recorded another 131 on Tuesday. More news: The new cases recorded were made up of 4,743 rapid-antigen tests and 2,383 positive PCR test results. MORE NEWS: Man still in critical condition following truck rollover near Bendigo There were 264 people were in hospital, with 37 in ICU and five on a ventilator. Maryborough Police are investigating an alleged theft of a credit card along with multiple deceptions. Police said the alleged stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in the district including Bridgewater, Inglewood, Tarnagulla and Dunolly. It comes as three people have been taken to hospital after a car was hit twice on Tuesday in Maiden Gully. Read more: Bendigo's Polly Filla set for Birds of a Feather lunch in Kyneton during Labour Day weekend Bendigo Police confirmed the car was travelling along Olympic Parade towards Maiden Gully when it slowed to turn right onto Wicks Road and was rear-ended by another vehicle pushing it into oncoming traffic where it was struck a second time. A line-up of Bendigo events will help the region's businesses recover from two years of pandemic-related inactivty. City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said he believed the recovery was turning a corner as the opening of the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition edged closer. "It's really important that we all pull together to aid and support recovery," he said. "(You only need to) think back on the last two years of destruction and the enormous economic loss for the businesses - the accommodation providers, hospitality, retail, you name it, who wasn't effected? Read more: Groovin the Moo line-up released as festival eyes return after two years "Across the state, it's billions of dollars. This is not a minor economic impact, it's been very destructive. We know, businesses in all sectors have got a long way to come back, because it's billions of dollars (of loss across the state). "I think this time around, it feels like we have turned a corner, which is fantastic as a state and nation but, more importantly, for Greater Bendigo." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

