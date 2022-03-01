Car hit twice in Maiden Gully, three hospitalised

news, local-news,

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car was hit twice on Tuesday in Maiden Gully. A Bendigo police spokesperson confirmed the car was travelling along Olympic Parade towards Maiden Gully when it slowed to turn right onto Wicks Road and was rear-ended by another vehicle pushing it into oncoming traffic where it was struck a second time. READ MORE: Eaglehawk predator jailed for 12 months on child sex charges At least three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Bendigo Health, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said. "No one's believed to be critical," they said. One Maiden Gully CFA tanker responded to the incident - which was reported about 3.06pm - alongside one Fire Rescue Victoria vehicle. The scene was declared under control at 3.20pm. A grey sedan appeared significantly damaged, an eyewitness said. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ecbdaff4-104d-47cf-8572-def16d6c902d.jpg/r0_215_4659_2847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg