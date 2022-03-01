Man still in critical condition following truck rollover near Bendigo
6.05pm
Bendigo Highway Patrol has confirmed the driver involved in the rollover on Tuesday morning was a 22-year-old man.
An Alfred Hospital spokesperson said he remained in critical condition following the incident.
The highway between Bendigo-Maryborough Road and Calder Highway was reopened to road users at around 12.30pm, however speed restrictions were put into place.
Drivers are encouraged to take care when driving in the area.
Earlier
A man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a truck rollover in Ravenswood.
Emergency services say they first responded to the rollover at 2.15 am, Tuesday morning on the Calder Alternative Highway.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated a man at the scene for life-threatening upper body injuries.
He was flown by air ambulance helicopter to the Alfred Hospital.
Bendigo Police Senior Sergeant Brian Hansen said the truck was carrying empty glass bottles and said the highway was now blocked.
"The highway has now been blocked and police are waiting for some heavy haulage to assist in clearing the truck from the highway," he said.
VicTraffic lists the highway as closed in both directions between Bendigo-Maryborough Road and Calder Highway due to the truck rollover.
VicTraffic encourages road users to use Lockwood Road, Olympic Parade and Calder Highway as alternatives.
