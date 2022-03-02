news, local-news,

Maryborough Police are investigating an alleged theft of a credit card along with multiple deceptions. A Maryborough Police spokesperson said the incident occurred on January 22. "The credit card was used at multiple businesses in the district including Bridgewater, Inglewood, Tarnagulla and Dunolly," they said. Police have released an image of a man that may be able to assist with enquires. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Senior Constable Danny Barker at the Maryborough Police Station on (03) 5460 3300.

