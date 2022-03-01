news, local-news, news, kyneton, central victoria, polly filla, bendigo, lgbtiqa+, lunch, drag queen

A panel of diverse guests will discuss all manner of topics at next week's Birds of a Feather lunch in Kyneton. ChillOut Festival's president Matt Clarke, army veteran Yvonne Sillett, Pride Foundation Australia's board member Ian Gould and Bendigo's drag icon Polly Filla will chat about their work, their connection to the community and about their LGBTIQA+ regional lived experience. Coinciding with the start of Daylesford's 25th ChillOut Festival, the question and answer session organised by Sunbury and Cobaw Community Health's Country LGBTI Inclusive Program is open to adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex. MORE NEWS: Man still in critical condition following truck rollover near Bendigo "With a nod to ChillOut's silver jubilee theme of 'our time to shine' we pay homage to LGBTIQA+ people shining across central Victoria," CLIP volunteer and organiser Nathan Allwood said. "The Birds of a Feather quarterly luncheons aim to enrich the lives of local LGBTIQA+ adults by providing a safe and affirming space to share their stories and create meaningful connections." The CLIP team runs various events and programs that support the health and wellbeing needs of the LGBTI adult community in the Macedon Ranges, providing increased options for people to develop a greater connection to their community, widen their support network and meet new people. "Many of us have learnt over the last couple of years the value in gathering together in person, of sharing a meal and meaningful conversation," CLIP's Belinda Brain said. OTHER STORIES: "We know through the work that we do in the community that older LGBTI people are more likely to be single, live alone, and may find it challenging to live openly and feel accepted. "We welcome all ages including community members living in residential aged care." The Birds of a Feather lunch and Q and A will take place on March 11 from noon until 2.30pm at the Shamrock Hotel in Kyneton. RSVPs are essential - to book your place contact Ms Brain on 5421 1666 or email belinda.brain@scchc.org.au Transport and payment options are available if either of these are a barrier to attending. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

