Australian music acts Peking Duk, Middle Chance, Alice Ivy and Hockey Dad will lead the line-up for the returning Groovin the Moo festival this year. GTM announced 24 acts on Tuesday morning including Mashd N Kutcher, Hope D, JK-47, HP Boyz, Masked Wolf and Montaigne. Iconic Australian acts Hilltop Hoods and Spiderbait will also join the tour. More news: Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition following truck rollover International acts will include German outfit Milky Chance, New Zealanders Broods and Chaii, and UK performers Snakehips, Riton, Wolf Alice and Thomas Headon. Also on the line-up are Polaris, Redhook, Shouse and Sycco. Groovin the Moo hasn't been staged since 2019 with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 festivals. Read more: Bendigo artists to throw open studios to public for second year in a row Triple Unearthed acts will be added to the line-up at a later date. Performers hoping to secure a slot at GTM can upload their music to their Unearthed profile through the Triple J website. Full GTM 2022 line-up in alphabetical order: Alice Ivy, Broods, Chaii, Hilltop Hoods, Hockey Dad, Hope D, HP Boyz, Jesswar, JK-47, Mashd N Kutcher, Masked Wolf, Middle Kids, Milky Chance, Montaigne, Peking Duk, Polaris, Redhook, Riton, Shouse, Snakehips, Spiderbair, Sycco, Thomas Headon, Wolf Alice. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

