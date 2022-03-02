news, local-news,

Bartenders will have cocktails all shaken up on a new Elvis-inspired attraction. The Shake Rattle and Roll tram is one of the more than 30 Elvis-inspired experiences launching in Bendigo ahead of the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition. Running in partnership between Bendigo Heritage Attractions and Nimbus Rooftop Bar, the tram will run every Saturday evening during the exhibition. Read more: Greater Bendigo's event portfolio gives businesses hope for economic recovery Passengers will be able to tap their feet and snap their fingers whilst swaying back and forth to the legendary sounds of The King as the Nimbus team serves up cocktails, beer, wine and cider. "We're excited to be showcasing our heritage trams through this unique experience," Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Reade said. "We are really looking forward to introducing an evening product which is all about having fun and enjoying time with friends and family." Read more: Australian film to be celebrated at festival hosted by Star Cinema The Shake Rattle and Roll Tram will depart the Charing Cross-Alexandra Fountain Tram Stop each Saturday at 5pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are $40 and the experience is for people aged 18 and over. The experience takes about 90 minutes and runs each Saturday (except Easter Saturday) between March 19 and July 16. Visit www.bendigotramways.com for more details. Elvis: Direct From Graceland opens at the Bendigo Art Gallery on March 19.

