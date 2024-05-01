Barkmeyer, Sexton, Mawson selected in Vixens' Super Netball Reserves squad

THE MELBOURNE Vixens squad for a pilot Super Netball Reserves competition will have plenty of Bendigo flavour.
Unveiled on Wednesday morning, the 16 player squad includes three netballers with ties to Bendigo or the BFNL competition.
They are young Bendigo Strikers defender Charlotte Sexton, current Vixens training partner Ruby Barkmeyer and Gisborne goal attack Claudia Mawson.
Adding to the mix, the squad will be coached by Bendigo Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton.
Netball Australia announced details of the new competition, which aims to bolster high performance pathway opportunities, last Friday.
Seven SSN teams will participate in the advanced match play pilot program.
The competition will run over five weeks from June 1 to July 7 and will be open to fans, with a number of matches to be played following SSN fixtures.
The selections of Sexton, Barkmeyer and Mawson are a reflection of the strong seasons they are having at Victorian Netball League level and the esteem in which they held within the state pathways program.
Sexton, who represents Sandhurst in the BFNL and was a Victorian Fury representative last season, has been a standout in defence for VNL newcomers the Strikers, while Gisborne's Mawson has been in red-hot form for her club, Melbourne University Lightning.
Fury teammates last season, the pair shared the court in round one of BFNL netball when Gisborne and Sandhurst clashed at the QEO.
Barkmeyer, who previously played in the BFNL with Kangaroo Flat and Elmore in the HDFNL, has been one of the keys to Boroondara Express' unblemished 8-0 start to the season, which included a hard-fought 45-38 win over the Strikers at Red Energy Arena last Sunday.
The young goaler is one of four Vixens-affiliated players in the reserves squad, alongside the club's 11th player Emily Andrew and fellow current squad members Maggie Caris and Gabby Coffey.
The coaching appointment of Brereton, who brings a wealth of experience in the Victorian pathway as a coach and athlete, is another in a long list of accolades she has garnered in recent seasons.
Brereton, who played for the Vixens' predecessor club, the Melbourne Kestrels, was awarded her elite coaching accreditation in 2022 and has built an impressive record in Victoria's pathway programs, including as assistant coach of the Victorian Fury, head coach of the Victorian 17-and-under team in 2023 and head coach of the Victorian 19-and-under team at the recent National Netball Championships.
She was appointed as the inaugural coach of the Strikers' championship team in September last year and has led the team to an early 2-5 record in their debut season.
We have a passionate head coach, and Im excited to watch Tracey work with this group of athletes to enhance their development, as they compete against the best from across the country- Megan Simpson
Netball Victoria general manager high performance and pathways Megan Simpson said the new Super Netball Reserves competition would offer valuable match play opportunities for athletes in our pathway.
"We're pleased to have worked with other clubs and member organisations across the country to drive this new initiative," she said.
"We recognise the importance of supporting our athletes, coaches and officials through these initiatives, so they are prepared and capable of stepping into an SSN environment in the future.
"The talent in our pathway deserves, and will benefit from, more opportunities to compete at this standard.
"We've selected a squad full of emerging athletes who bring great experience from their involvement within our Victorian programs and competitions.
"We have a passionate head coach, and I'm excited to watch Tracey work with this group of athletes to enhance their development, as they compete against the best from across the country."
Bendigo Strikers president Melinda Keighran hailed the appointment of Brereton and the selection of Sexton as exciting for both the individuals and the club.
It has been a big couple of weeks for the Strikers in terms of representative team announcements.
Two of the club's 23-and-under stars Harriet Gall (19-and-under) and Mackenzie O'Dwyer (17-and-under) were last week selected in their respective national squads, while training partner Oliver Ryan was chosen in the the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Association 17-and-under Australian squad.
This week, Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling and training partner Will Whiteacre were both invited to attend next month's Australian Kelpies Fast 5 selection camp at the Australian Institute of Sport.
Zali Anderson (Boroondara Express), Emily Andrew (Southern Saints), Ruby Barkmeyer (Boroondara Express), Maggie Caris (Melbourne University Lightning), Gabby Coffey (Melbourne University Lightning), Indya Forde (Geelong Cougars), Isabelle Hodgson (Boroondara Express), Sharni Lambden (Casey Demons), Mia Lavis (North East Blaze), Claudia Mawson (Melbourne University Lightning), Charlotte Morey (Geelong Cougars), Charli Nicol (Geelong Cougars), Charlotte Sexton (Bendigo Strikers); Ruby Shannon (Western Warriors), Mia van Wyk (Southern Saints), Tara Watson (North East Blaze).
Tracey Brereton (head coach), Tegan Hopkins (assistant coach), Lyndsay Clarke (strength and conditioning, Georghia Giannopoulou (physiotherapy).
