Reigning BFNL premiers Gisborne fire warning shot in grand final rematch

GISBORNE has wasted no time in signalling its intention to be a major contender again in 2024, sending an ominous early warning to its BFNL rivals by defeating Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
The Bulldogs showed there would be no signs of the dreaded premiership hangover, overpowering their great rival for a 42-38 victory, in a rematch of last year's grand final.
Only the Dragons could have dared dreamed of getting so close after the Bulldogs led by an astonishing 14 goals at half time (30-16).
They were able to peg three goals back in a 11-8 third term and gave the Bulldogs a small fright during an 11-4 last quarter, but it was always going to be in vain following such an authoritative first half.
It was a dream start to their premiership defence for the Bulldogs, who were bolstered by the return of their champion defender Maddy Stewart, after a season off last year.
The dual Betty Thompson medallist showed she had lost none of her skill and class with a quality performance at goal defence.
Her combination with goal keeper Charlee Kemp and wing defence Kirby Elliott is certain to pose nightmares for opposition attack ends throughout the season.
Keen for her side to make an early statement, Bulldogs premiership coach Tarryn Rymer could not fault a ruthless and clinical first half from the reigning premiers.
"It was nice to be able to set ourselves up well, as we knew Sandhurst would keep coming at us in the second half.
"That last quarter seemed to go for a long time. I was glad when the siren went when it did.
"Not once did I think this was 'signed, sealed and delivered' - I was urging the girls to keep pushing and to keep the scoreboard pressure on.
"They (Sandhurst) changed it up at half time and went to a more one-one-one defence and it worked for them.
"That's something we'll look at.
"It would have been nice to have some fresh legs to run it right out."
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, young midcourter Dasha Taylor was ruled out of the game on Friday due to a back injury.
The 17-year-old was scheduled to make her A-grade debut against the Dragons.
Rymer had been excited to see what the youngster would have brought against the league's powerhouse club.
"She will get her chance, no doubt about that. Hopefully, all will be okay with her back," she said.
"It would have been nice to see how she went up against the best, but opportunities will come."
Rymer was stoked to see Stewart pick up from where she left off in the second of her two league best and fairest years in 2022.
"She is such a leader and realistically she hasn't missed a beat," she said.
"She has a go at everything and always makes her opponent work hard for it.
"It was quite nice to see her and Heather Oliver match-up together. They played together at MU (Melbourne University Lightning) back in the day, but just the experience they bring to the court, it was a tight tussle.
"The defence as a whole won us lots of ball.
"Especially when those connections started to frail a bit in the last half, it was good to see the backline keep chipping way and winning some ball.
"Kirby, Charlee, Mads - I can fault any of them."
Wing attack Emerson Lakey was a valuable and consistent contributor for the Bulldogs following an interrupted pre-season due to a leg injury, while Macedon recruit Demi Young made a brief appearance at centre in the third quarter in her first game for the club.
Oliver was the clear standout for Sandhurst in attack and finished with 20 goals in a near-even split with shooter Bec Smith.
The Dragons, who accounted for Kangaroo Flat by seven goals in round one, were again without two of their most important players, centre Meg Williams and defender Imogen Sexton.
They will have the bye next week, as will Gisborne.
It continues a stop-start beginning to the season for the Bulldogs, who also had a bye in round one.
Rymer said her side would make do as best possible, with the bonus of having five of her starting seven players from Saturday playing VNL this season.
"It really is a stop-start season, so the girls are going to have to work hard and make sure our hit-outs on Thursday nights at training are worth our while, to keep those connections coming," she said.
"But it was a great start."
Elsewhere on Saturday, new Castlemaine coach Chloe Hughes started her tenure at Camp Reserve with a victory over South Bendigo at Harry Trott Reserve.
The Magpies, with former coach Fiona Fowler in the line-up and new recruit Cassidy McLean at goal attack, won 40-27.
Strathfieldsaye, led by midcourter Brooke Mangan and goaler Claire Koop, rebounded from a narrow first round loss to the Bloods to defeat Golden Square 56-36 at Wade Street.
Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk had byes.
Round 3: Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo; Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk; Castlemaine v Golden Square.
