Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL

Reigning BFNL premiers Gisborne fire warning shot in grand final rematch

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 21 2024 - 10:26am, first published April 20 2024 - 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Tiana Newman feeds the ball into Torie Skrijel during the Bulldogs' 42-38 round two victory over Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Gisborne's Tiana Newman feeds the ball into Torie Skrijel during the Bulldogs' 42-38 round two victory over Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

GISBORNE has wasted no time in signalling its intention to be a major contender again in 2024, sending an ominous early warning to its BFNL rivals by defeating Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.