Bendigo Strikers wow sell-out crowd in first VNL home game

The Bendigo Strikers are officially a force in central Victorian sport.
A sell-out crowd of 1200 fans packed into Red Energy Arena to watch the Strikers play their first Victorian Netball League game in Bendigo.
The Strikers gave undefeated ladder-leader Boroondara Express an almighty scare before going down 45-38.
The result mattered little. The standard of play, the local talent on court, vibrant atmosphere and brilliant support from the central Victorian netball community made the years of hard work off the court for Bendigo to gain entry into the VNL all worth it.
"We're absolutely thrilled,'' Strikers' president Melinda Keighran said.
"It's been a huge mountain of work for the board and to have the community support us like this has been fantastic. We can't thank the crowd enough.
"The girls did themselves proud. Win, lose or draw - it wasn't about that today, it was about creating history and playing on our home court."
Despite missing four players from their senior squad, for 90 percent of the game the Strikers matched it with the title favourites. A poor patch in the third quarter proved costly.
The Strikers led by two goals at half-time, but the Express went up a gear in the third term and mistakes in the front third hurt the home side.
A 16-8 quarter lifted Boroondara to a 35-27 advantage at the final change.
Much to the home crowd's delight, Heather Oliver was moved to goal attack early in the final quarter and the Sandhurst star gave the Strikers a spark.
They moved to within five goals with seven minutes remaining, but that was as close as they would get.
Goal keeper Charlotte Sexton was outstanding for the Strikers, while goal defence Ruby Turner, wing attack Ashley Ryan and centre/wing defence Chelsea Sartori helped keep Bendigo in the game.
The efficiency of the Expres shooters proved decisive. The visitors only had 12 missed attempts for the match - the Strikers had 25.
When Tracey Brereton was appointed coach of the Strikers' championship team, the club's board members told her the first home game would draw a sell-out crowd.
She admitted to having a few doubts at the time, which made Sunday's experience all the better.
"Credit to the board and the Bendigo community,'' Brereton said.
"As I talk to you, look at the girls over there signing autographs for the kids. What a fantastic experience for them.
"The beauty of it is we're playing good netball to go with it.
"We didn't win, but they (Boroondara) are on top of the ladder and it was only a little bit of the third quarter where we let them get away. The girls are doing so well. I think we put on a good show today."
Brereton said some missed opportunities in the third quarter was the difference between the two teams.
"We just needed to put a little bit more scoreboard pressure on them,'' Brereton said.
"At this level if you make an error the opposition scores."
Earlier in the 23-and-under clash, the Strikers went down to Boroondara 57-45.
Both Strikers' teams are back on court in Melbourne on Wednesday night. Their next game in Bendigo is on Sunday, May 19, against Geelong.
