State team netball honours for Strikers pair Gall and O'Dwyer

VICTORIAN Netball League newcomers Bendigo Strikers will have dual on-court representation at this year's Netball Australia National Championships.
It follows the selection of Harriet Gall and Mackenzie O'Dwyer in their respective state teams.
Gall, who plays her country league netball with Goulburn Valley league club Shepparton Swans, has been picked in the state 19-and-under team.
Fellow Goulburn Valley league star Mackenzie O'Dwyer (Shepparton Bears) will represent her state at 17-and-under level.
It's not the first time either has represented their state.
The talented pair were 17-and-under teammates at last year's national championships in Darwin, with O'Dwyer playing as a bottom-age player.
Back-to-back state team selections are the latest in a growing line of accolades for Gall and O'Dwyer, who will be 23-and-under teammates during the Strikers' debut season in the VNL.
Gall, a Victorian Institute of Sport scholarship holder, will get her first taste of VNL action this season, while O'Dwyer has joined the Strikers from powerhouse club City West Falcons, where she was a member of the 19-and-under side, which finished runner-up to Melbourne University Lightning.
Inaugural Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling hailed the pair's selection as an 'amazing achievement' for two 'incredible' athletes.
"They are two future superstars. We are very lucky to have them as Strikers," he said.
"To be selected in the 23-and-under team at such a young age is a nice reflection of its own on the talent they have, but to put in the hard work on and off the court to earn Victorian selection is super-impressive.
"They are both great talents. That Shepparton-Goulburn Valley region is certainly producing the goods.
"The Goulburn Valley league has always been strong, not just A-grade level. The athletes coming through the North East talent academies are always extremely strong."
Cowling said it went without saying that both Gall and O'Dwyer would be key players this season in what he expects will be a strong Strikers' midcourt.
"Harriet can actually play anywhere; at Shepparton she has played a bit of goals and a bit of defence, but she's predominantly a midcourter," he said.
"She has that really great height in the midcourt, which is tough to come up against.
"She'll play midcourt for the Strikers and probably the same for the state.
"Harriet can move through the midcourt positions pretty comfortably, the same with Mackenzie.
"They actually jumped on the court for the first time at training last week for a bit of match play and having Harriet and Mackenzie in the midcourt is super exciting for us.
"Having them mix in with the likes of (Sandhurst's) Shae Clifford, who was no stranger to state teams in the past, is not only exciting for the Strikers, but Victorian netball as well."
Cowling is eagerly looking forward to seeing what Gall and O'Dwyer and their teammates will do when the Strikers play their first official practice match for the club against Boroondara Express on Saturday, February 10.
A trio of matches involving the Strikers' and Express' championship, 23-and-under and development teams at Red Energy Arena will coincide with the Melbourne Vixens' visit to Bendigo.
The Strikers now have six either players or coaches among their ranks involved in state teams this year.
Cowling will again represent the men's open team at the men's and mixed national championships in Brisbane, while 23-and-under training partners Will Whiteacre and Oliver Ryan will play with the male 23-and-under and 17-and-under teams.
Victoria's state 19-and-under team will be coached by Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton.
