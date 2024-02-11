Barkmeyer pulls double duty in Bendigo; gives thumbs up to Strikers

SHE MIGHT have been on the opposing side in Saturday's VNL championship practice match in Bendigo, but Melbourne Vixens training partner Ruby Barkmeyer has given league newcomers the Strikers a big tick of approval.
The 22-year-old from Bendigo was able to glean plenty about the Strikers, suiting up for half a game with rival club Boroondara Express.
She was impressed with what the Strikers served up in their first competitive hit-out, which culminated in a confidence-building 47-41 win for the home side.
"I was chatting to (Strikers president) Mel Keighran and they were really excited to just play an actual game," she said.
"Like all of us, they've done a lot of training prior to Christmas, but they looked really well out on court.
"I could see those connections they have, obviously made through playing together in other teams.
"There were some great connections and there's only going to be better things to come during the season."
Eight of the Strikers' 11-listed championship players have been drawn from the BFNL, including five from and Sandhurst and three from Kangaroo Flat, where Barkmeyer made her name in a couple of 17-and-under premierships and one A-grade flag win in 2016, before going on to bigger and better things.
It's the bonds forged by those players, who have previously played alongside each other in BFNL representative teams, that will hold the Strikers in good stead in their first season, according to Barkmeyer.
A Super Netball training partner again this season with the Vixens, Barkmeyer pulled double duty in Bendigo on the weekend.
She played the first half of the VNL championship clash before joining her Vixens teammates for an open training session, which followed a sold-out community clinic in the morning.
After missing a substantial part of last season with a Lisfranc injury, including the Victorian Fury's Australian Netball Championships campaign, Barkmeyer was just rapt to be back on court.
That it happened to be in Bendigo was a bonus.
"I think I was just excited to get back into playing an actual game of netball," she said.
"I did a lot of training prior to Christmas, so anytime you get an opportunity to play an actual game, it's good to put everything you have out on the court.
"And anytime you play in front of a crowd, it's different to training.
"Being in that elite environment, we do get that opportunity more than VNL clubs do.
"Everyone on Saturday did well, especially the games before us - the 23s and development.
"There was some great netball on display and it was a great day for Bendigo."
In her fifth season with the Vixens - and fourth as a training partner - Barkmeyer is intent on leaving no stone unturned in her pursuit of whatever opportunities flow her way.
A vacancy has only just arisen on the Vixens roster following the announcement on Friday that goal shooter Mwai Kumwenda was stepping away from the court to welcome her first child with partner Wanangwa Chrispine Mbwana.
Three of the Vixens five training partners - Barkmeyer, Emily Andrew and Lily Graham - are goalers and are arguably in prime position for a call-up.
A fan favourite, Kumwenda leaves big shoes to fill.
"We are all excited for MJ, having her first baby," Barkmeyer said.
"I'm sure the coaching staff are working hard and trying to find the best replacement player to fill MJ's spot.
"She is a great player and is going to leave a big hole in our attack end, but I'm sure Simone and Di (head coach Simone McKinnis and assistant Di Honey) will be doing their homework and doing what's best for the team."
There have been changes elsewhere following the departures of two-time premiership Vixen and Diamonds star Liz Watson to Sunshine Coast Lightning, Liv Lewis (Melbourne Mavericks) and Rahni Samason (Auckland-based Northern Stars).
In their place come Diamonds star Sophie Garbin (Collingwood Magpies), Rudi Ellis (West Coast Fever) and Victorian Fury's Zara Walters for her first crack at Super Netball.
Barkmeyer was especially chuffed to see Walters given her chance.
"Zara went to Geelong Grammar like me, so we've known each other for a while and we also helped coach Geelong Grammar together last year (under head coach and former Vixen Tegan Philip), so I was really excited to see her in the team," she said.
"I actually missed playing with her for the Fury in ANC competition last year because of my injury.
"Rudi has been here before and obviously having Sophie is pretty cool, being part of the Australian Diamonds.
"It's great getting to share the goal circle with her at training. She's a strong target."
Barkmeyer said the opportunity to get back to Bendigo for the second time in as many years was one she especially and her Vixens teammates had relished.
"There are so many fans around the region that don't get the opportunity to see the Vixens up nice and close and join in the clinics," she said.
"Bringing training to the fans is a great way to get them involved.
"It was great to see a lot of young kids participating and it was great to see some coaches from the Bendigo league - some familiar faces - probably taking notes on the training drills."
