Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Sandhurst's Charlotte Sexton selected in Victorian Fury team for Australian Netball Championships

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Sexton takes control in defence for Sandhurst during the Dragons' round seven clash against Gisborne. Picture by Kieran Iles
Charlotte Sexton takes control in defence for Sandhurst during the Dragons' round seven clash against Gisborne. Picture by Kieran Iles

SANDHURST young gun Charlotte Sexton's phenomenal rise has continued with her selection in the Victorian Fury squad for next month's Australian Netball Championships (ANC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.