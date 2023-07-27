SANDHURST young gun Charlotte Sexton's phenomenal rise has continued with her selection in the Victorian Fury squad for next month's Australian Netball Championships (ANC).
The 19-year-old will be one of the babies of the 12-player squad to play in Brisbane from August 21-27.
Her inclusion comes only a few months after she represented her state in the 19-and-under national championships in Darwin.
A stellar tournament up north earned Sexton a place in the Australian 19-and-under squad.
Given her substantial accomplishments, it's easy to forget Sexton is still only playing in her debut Victorian Netball League (VNL) season and first regular BFNL season, having started the year in league powerhouse Sandhurst's A-reserve team.
No one was more surprised by her Fury selection than Sexton herself.
"I was totally shocked. I wasn't waiting around for an email or phone call, I just assumed I wouldn't be in it," she said.
"I play (under) 19s in VNL and played A-reserve at Sandhurst until a few weeks ago, so I wasn't expecting it.
"I might be the only one in the team who hasn't played championship (division) in VNL. A few of the training partners haven't."
Sexton credited her rapid progression in 2023 to plain hard work.
"Although I wasn't expecting to be picked, I can see how my hard work has paid off and I've definitely seen a lot of improvement in my netball over the year, being exposed to high-level coaches and high performance environments," she said.
"It's really helped me get better as a player.
"I do have to pinch myself sometimes. A decision I made last year could have determined all this happening.
"I wasn't going to try out for the (19-and-under) state team, but me doing that has led to all of this.
"If I hadn't tried, I would probably have just been playing with Sandhurst.
"That's not a bad thing. I love playing community sport and it's a great club, Sandhurst. I'll always come back to it."
Her appearances in blue and maroon will largely be on hold as the countdown to the national championships continues and for as long as her VNL club, City West Falcons, remains involved in finals.
Sexton will have a lot to look forward to on that front.
The Falcons, with a 16-2 win-loss record, finished the regular season second on the ladder behind Melbourne University Lightning (17-1), but won their way through to the 19-and-under grand final with a 55-53 win over the Lightning on Wednesday night.
Sexton was dominant at goal keeper as the Falcons prevailed in overtime.
A star-studded Fury squad, headlined by Melbourne Vixens squad members Gabby Coffey, Maggie Caris, Sharni Lambden and Emily Andrew, also features one player with whom Sexton is particularly familiar with, Gisborne goal attack Claudia Mawson.
The pair were rivals in the goal circle at BFNL level in early June, but are now looking forward to being teammates in Brisbane.
"I have definitely seen just how good Claudia is at Fury training and in VNL championship games ... just a great goal attack," Sexton said.
"She really does make it tough for defenders, you can lose her pretty quickly on the court as she is so fast.
"It's great having another Bendigo league person in there and having so many regional players in the team (five in total).
"It really highlights the strength in regional Victoria."
The Fury team, plus training partners, will continue to train twice a week (Friday nights and Sundays) until leaving for Brisbane.
Sexton branded her first training session with the team as a real eye opener.
"It was great netball - very fast paced. All the girls are very nice and very professional," she said.
"I definitely had to adapt quickly, but that was relatively easy to do given my year.
"With VNL finals going on at the same time, there's going to be a few tense weeks ahead, but it's going to be awesome."
