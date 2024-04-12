BFNL netball heavyweights clash in blockbuster season-opener

IT'S a new era in BFNL netball, but it will be a pair of perennial heavyweights who will headline its launch.
For the first time since 2016, the new season will open with someone other than Kangaroo Flat or Sandhurst as the competition's reigning premier.
That honour belongs to Gisborne following a stirring one-goal grand final triumph in September last year.
But the Bulldogs will be notably absent on Saturday courtesy of a round one bye, created by Kyneton's departure from the league at the end of the last season.
That has paved the way for two of the league's other traditional powerhouses to take centre stage in round one.
The Dragons and Roos have been the fiercest of rivals in recent years, having played off in two of the last three grand finals.
Rival coaches, Sandhurst's Tamara Gilchrist and Kangaroo Flat's Jayden Cowling, are quick to agree that both sides bring out the best in each other.
"We hope to come out all guns blazing this weekend, and while we are just glad to be back, we are excited to have a crack at Sandhurst," Cowling said.
"They're the benchmark and one of the best teams in the league for a reason. They set the standard, not only in A-grade, but in every grade.
"They will be tough games across the board."
The Roos will go in with a full line-up, highlighted by the inclusions of newcomers Chloe Langley and Stephanie Greene, who have crossed from South Bendigo.
"It's probably a first in my time as coach to have everyone up and ready to go in round one," Cowling said.
"I know Ash and Abbey Ryan were missing last year in round one (also against Sandhurst) and I was absent as well.
"I am really keen to see how Chloe and Steph fit in and strengthen us.
"All the girls are pumped to get going. It's seemed like pre-season has been dragging a bit."
Unlike the Roos, Sandhurst will be missing key personnel.
Star centre Meg Williams, who has missed the Bendigo Strikers' past two games, remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while defender Imogen Sexton is also in doubt.
Four-time premiership coach Gilchrist said the Dragons would be as ready as possible, despite some disruption to their pre-season.
"We've had a pretty interrupted pre-season with A-grade because of the Strikers stuff and not trying to overload the girls," she said.
"It has been tricky getting everyone together.
"At the same time, they have plenty of netball under their belts and the girls we put out there will be fighting fit and ready to go."
That team also boasts a trio of Kangaroo Flat players - Chelsea Sartori, Ash Ryan and Milly Wicks - which will make for an interesting dynamic this season, according to Gilchrist.
"I'm sure the girls will be even more acquainted with each other's games," said Gilchrist, who expects Kangaroo Flat to be even stronger this season.
"(Strikers 23-and-under goal shooter) Chloe Langley will be another good addition for them, so they've certainly improved themselves.
"But we can only control what we can control and we should do that very well."
At Canterbury Park, two of the league's expected improvers - Eaglehawk and Golden Square - will get an early gauge of their strength in an intriguing round one battle.
In a curious sidelight, the Hawks and Bulldogs boast players who have directly swapped clubs over the off-season.
Formerly at Golden Square, goal shooter Lucy Morcom has joined the Hawks, while the Gallagher sisters - Jasmin and Rylee - have made the shift from Eaglehawk to Wade Street.
For Golden Square, new coach Chris O'Sullivan will take the reins for the first time in a match for premiership points, while Kylie Piercy returns for her second year at the helm of the Hawks.
At Strathfieldsaye, highly-decorated BFNL defender and multiple premiership winner Alicia McGlashan will lead South Bendigo into battle for the first time as playing coach against the Storm.
The Bloods and Storm finished fifth and sixth respectively last season and will both be eyeing top-five honours in 2024.
Steph Freemantle will coach Strathfieldsaye for a fourth season
