BFNL 2024 season netball preview: STRATHFIELDSAYE

STRATHFIELDSAYE will enter the 2024 BFNL season with a fresh new look following a host of departures, but the arrival of some exciting and in some cases familiar new faces.
The Storm have lost their 2023 best and fairest Caitlyn Hamilton, who has taken over the reins as playing coach of HDFNL club Leitchville-Gunbower, where she has been joined by younger sister Ava Hamilton, Claudia Collins and Macey Brereton from last year's A-grade line-up.
In another move, Strikers development squad member Ella Flavell has returned to South Bendigo.
But in a coup, the Storm were able to lure the accomplished Mangan sisters from Kyneton, following the Tigers' decision to leave the BFNL and compete in the Riddell District league from 2024.
The trio - Jess, Rachelle and Brooke - have provided an instant boost in enthusiasm and fire power in all three areas of the court.
Also suiting up for the Bendigo Braves this NBL1 season, Jess' partnership with new captain Emmie Banfield in defence is tipped to be a strength for the Storm, who will start the year with an entirely new goaling combination.
Look for Brylee Wilson to step up to play a more prominent role in the midcourt, as the Steph Freemantle-coached Storm aim for their first finals appearance since 2015, when they finished as runners-up to Golden Square.
How is the season shaping for the Storm? I'm sure the biggest story at the club is the recruitment of the Mangan sisters from Kyneton?
"We've got a really great bunch of girls. The Mangan girls are just a superb addition to our club in that they are awesome club people. They just get in and get it done and are constantly asking how they can get better. They are a real delight to coach."
Given your player losses, I'm sure they will be important players on the court?
"Their work rate is amazing. They just give everything when they are on the court. Jess and Emmie Banfield are working particularly nicely in the defensive area. It feels quite calm down there and the communication between them is great. They will be a really nice combination this year."
A nice accolade for Emmie Banfield, being named captain this season?
"She has stepped straight into the role without the blink of an eye. She has really taken to that leadership role and is setting the standards at training and making sure everyone is well and included. It's really nice to see her blooming."
Besides the Mangans, are there any other newcomers to A-grade?
"We are still sorting a few things out and looking at our combinations. (Goal shooter) Claire Gibbs is coming back to play, Paynton Jolliffe has come across from Golden Square, and Lucy Spalding is back playing in A-res. While not a new player, but with Caity (Hamilton) leaving, its opened up an opportunity for Brylee Wilson to play a bit more in the centre as well as wing defence and wing attack. It's great to see her get more of an opportunity. She's done really well in the practice matches. We also have a few new girls down in the lower grades."
You pieced together a very nice season in 2023, just missing out on finals. Was it disappointing not to be able to keep the group together this year?
"It was, but it has opened up new opportunities for other people at the club as well now. Where one door closes, another opens. With footy-netball clubs there is always movement and change. I am sad, but I am extremely happy for Caity Hamilton. It's exciting for her to be stepping into that role. She was really starting to show us those leadership and coaching skills at Storm. She loves her netball, so it's a really exciting opportunity for her and close to her home."
After just missing out last year, top-five must be the aim this season?
"Definitely. It is going to be a different season. Sandhurst is still very strong, the same with Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat - we know those three are going to be up there. Underneath, it's going to be hard to work out. South has had big changes, we've had big changes and Castlemaine have had big changes. I'm not sure about Eaglehawk, but they really finished off well last year. I'm hoping we can push for our share of wins, particularly in our first three games (South Bendigo, Golden Square and Eaglehawk)."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v South Bendigo (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Golden Square (a)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Eaglehawk (h)
ROUND 4 - May 4
Bye
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Kangaroo Flat (h)
ROUND 7 - June 1
v Gisborne (a)
ROUND 8 - June 8
v Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Maryborough (a) - A-grade (bye)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Golden Square (h)
ROUND 12 - July 13
v Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 13 - July 20
Bye
ROUND 14 - July 27
v Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 15 - August 3
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
ROUND 16 - August 10
v Gisborne (h)
ROUND 17 - August 17
v Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 18 - August 24
v Maryborough (h) - A-grade (bye)
