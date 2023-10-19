Bendigo Advertiser
Six-time BFNL premiership player Alicia McGlashan appointed South Bendigo netball coach

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:51pm
New Bloods A-grade coach Alicia McGlashan (centre) with newly appointed assistant Lynley Strachan and A-reserve coach Marita Eddy.
MULTIPLE BFNL A-grade premiership star Alicia McGlashan will enter an exciting new phase of her netball career in 2024.

