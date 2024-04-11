BFNL 2024 season netball preview: KANGAROO FLAT

AFTER landing in unfamiliar territory last season, Kangaroo Flat will look to bounce back with a vengeance in 2024.
For the first time since 2017 - the year after their last A-grade premiership win - the Roos found themselves outside the top-three at the end of the season.
Qualifying for the finals series in second spot, the Roos fell to Gisborne by six goals in the first week, before being eliminated by Castlemaine in a one-goal thriller in week two.
It was not what the proud Roos had envisaged, particularly after playing off in the previous two grand finals in 2022 and 2019.
Having only strengthened their line-up with the inclusions of star goal shooter Chloe Langley, who has crossed to Dower Park from South Bendigo, and fellow former Bloods player Stephanie Greene, expect the Roos to again be a force to be reckoned with.
Langley will only add to an already strong shooting line-up, featuring Annie Spear and Abbey Ryan, while Greene will help fill the void left by Carly Van Den Heuvel, who has joined LVFNL club Bridgewater.
The Roos will again be powered by their brilliant midcourt, led by the Bendigo Strikers trio of reigning Betty Thompson medallist Chelsea Sartori, 2019 league best and fairest Ashley Ryan and Milly Wicks.
How has the pre-season been and how are you feeling heading into the season?
"There is a really good feel within the group and we are ready to take our netball to the next level. Last year was pretty disappointing, going out in straight sets, but we did get a B-reserve premiership out of last year. Not finishing top-three in A-grade was something that didn't sit well with our playing group and we'll be looking for a bit of redemption. We're aiming at getting all five teams deep into the finals this year. But the girls have been working extra hard on and off the court during pre-season, so there is a good feel about the place."
Like Sandhurst and Gisborne, clubs with plenty of girls playing in the VNL, you would expect your own contingent of VNL players to be well prepared come round one?
"It's amazing for not just our VNL girls, but our club in general having four players playing at VNL level. That's never happened before. Its making the girls who aren't exposed to VNL train even harder. To have the likes of Chelsea, Milly, Ash and Chloe having plenty of netball under their belts can only help us in round one when we have that tough game against Sandhurst. A lot of their players have been playing VNL too, so it will be great not going into it underdone. It should be another great clash between us."
You've been dealt a tough start to the season - Sandhurst in round one, Gisborne in round two. At the same time you must be relishing those clashes?
"It is a tough start, but it's a great. That's what you want, especially when there won't be as many games this year with Maryborough missing from A-grade and Kyneton gone. Seeing where we are at early will be ideal."
The addition of goal shooter Chloe Langley this season is a bit of a coup?
"Chloe has been great. To see how she has slotted into the goaling end with Annie (Spear) and Abbey (Ryan), it will give us a whole lot more depth. Between the three of them, they have all taken their game to another level and they are really enjoying the challenge of playing together. She has been great, not only on the court, but adding that netball knowledge that she has."
You have also lured Stephanie Greene over from South Bendigo to play in defence. How much is she relishing the challenge of more A-grade time?
"Steph has been a great pick-up. I have always rated Steph from her time at South Bendigo. She is really excited to have a fresh start to get that opportunity to play some more A-grade games. She has been training really hard and is really bringing the intensity. She is a good leader and has some good experience, playing a few finals and being right up there in the league vote count in A-reserve last year. She has been a great get and contributed a lot to the club already."
Any other newcomers to the club you can tell us about?
"We've had Lainey Mortlock come across from Donald. She is only young ... 16 ... but pushing for selection in the A-squad and she's a Strikers development squad member as well. We also have Taylah Collins, who has come across from South Bendigo as a goaler and will play in our B-squad, and Chelsie Robinson, who played at Maryborough about five years ago, but hasn't played since injuring her knee. There's a few new faces around the club, which really freshens things up."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Maryborough (a) - A-grade bye
ROUND 3 - April 27
v South Bendigo (h)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Golden Square (a)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Eaglehawk (h)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Strathfieldsaye (a)
ROUND 7 - June 1
v Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 8 - June 8
Bye
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Gisborne (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Maryborough (h) - A-grade bye
ROUND 12 - July 13
v South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 13 - July 20
v Golden Square (h)
ROUND 14 - July 27
v Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 15 - August 3
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
ROUND 16 - August 10
v Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 17 - August 17
Bye
ROUND 18 - August 24
v Gisborne (h)
