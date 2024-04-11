Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

BFNL 2024 season netball preview: KANGAROO FLAT

By Kieran Iles
April 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Sartori will enter the new BFNL season as the league's reigning best and fairest following a stellar season for the Roos in 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
Chelsea Sartori will enter the new BFNL season as the league's reigning best and fairest following a stellar season for the Roos in 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER landing in unfamiliar territory last season, Kangaroo Flat will look to bounce back with a vengeance in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.