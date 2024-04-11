BFNL 2024 season netball preview: KANGAROO FLAT

"There is a really good feel within the group and we are ready to take our netball to the next level. Last year was pretty disappointing, going out in straight sets, but we did get a B-reserve premiership out of last year. Not finishing top-three in A-grade was something that didn't sit well with our playing group and we'll be looking for a bit of redemption. We're aiming at getting all five teams deep into the finals this year. But the girls have been working extra hard on and off the court during pre-season, so there is a good feel about the place."