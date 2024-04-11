Heartbreak for Strikers in one-goal VNL loss to Casey Demons

A GOAL after the siren from Sinead Lumsden resigned the Bendigo Strikers to a gut-wrenching one goal loss in their VNL championship clash at the State Netball Centre on Wednesday night.
The Strikers showed great resilience to battle back from a five-goal half-time deficit and have the game on level terms at 34-apiece at three quarter time.
Both eager to notch-up their second win of the season, the two teams traded goals early in the final quarter, before back-to-back conversions by goal shooter Milly Brock midway through the term gave the Strikers a two-goal buffer at 43-41.
It was a margin they were able to hold until a run of three from the Demons gave them a lead of one (45-44).
The teams again traded goals right up until the end, with one from Brock levelling the scores at 47-apiece with about 40 seconds to play.
The Strikers defended stoutly to deny the Demons a shot, but a contact call just short of the final siren set the Demons up with an opportunity to win the game as time expired.
Lumsden was able to coolly slot the game-winner after the siren to seal her side's second victory, while for the Strikers it was heartbreak and another close loss.
In a sign of an expansion team that has stamped itself from the get-go as a team to be feared, the Strikers have been beaten by the undefeated North East Blaze by two goals, trounced the Peninsula Waves by 42 goals and lost to Casey Demons after the siren in their last three games.
Strikers director of coaching Carol Cathcart, who took the coaching reins in the absence of Tracey Brereton due to her Victorian state 19-and-under team commitments, said while the result was heartbreaking, the Strikers had definitely had their chances.
"We were competitive the whole game; we never got too far down and actually lead in the last quarter," she said.
"We had ourselves in a position where we could have won the game and just couldn't quite hang on.
"A goal after the siren - you can't get much closer than that."
The Strikers got another big-time performance from teenage goal attack Teal Hocking, who has been one of the team's most consistent players through their first five games.
"For a young girl, she is really stepping up and showing a lot of maturity on court and really opened up that attack end," Cathcart said.
"And I thought when Milly Wicks went into centre, she made a huge difference with some really hard drives, which allowed us to feed off the space that was made.
"Earlier in the game, we were sitting off the circle and sitting out wide and not driving, which made it difficult.
"But I thought when it was difficult, our players did a good job of maintaining possession and passing the ball and even going back to re-setting and going again to eventually open up the circle."
Hocking finished the game with a game-high 22 goals, while spending part of the second quarter at wing attack.
Cathcart further praised a sound defensive effort from the now 1-4 Strikers.
"I thought when Heather Oliver came on, her and Milly worked really hard and helped close down the top of the circle for their centre and wing attack, which allowed our defenders to come out and really have a crack at the ball," she said.
"It really allowed us to get some turnovers.
"We needed to do a bit more to combat their tall (Emma Ryde). She's been a handy player for a long time and has played ANL.
"It was a good challenge for Charlotte Sexton. It was ebbs and flows, but there were times we really did shut them right down.
"We are certainly getting better every week."
The Strikers were again without their skipper Meg Williams, who is recovering from an ankle injury, and also missed last week's win over the Waves.
The Strikers will hunt for win number two next Wednesday against fellow newcomers the Western Warriors.
The Warriors sit two spots above the Strikers on the ladder in eighth place with a 2-4 record.
They will be stiff opposition after coming within one goal on Wednesday night of upsetting top-of-the-ladder Boroondara Express in a 56-55 thriller.
Only the Express (6-0) and Blaze (5-0) remain unbeaten after six rounds.
North East Blaze 67 d Peninsula Waves 49
Boroondara Express 56 d Western Warriors 55
Casey Demons 48 d Bendigo Strikers 47
City West Falcons 62 d Geelong Cougars 47
Hawks 60 d Southern Saints 56
