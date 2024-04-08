Sports action? We've got you covered with our bumper 184 photo gallery

After a long summer, winter sport returned to Bendigo this weekend.
HDFNL football and netball competitions kicked off along with the NBL1 South Basketball starting with a double header and CVFLW women's football featuring two new teams.
The junior state badminton titles are also featured.
Check out the picture gallery to see how the Bendigo Advertiser captured all the action from the weekend of April 6-7.
To read more about the big weekend in sport click on the links below.
