Action-packed round of junior matches for Bendigo City FC

Bendigo City hosted Eltham Redbacks in the latest round of NPL junior soccer.
The visitors proved too good in all four age groups, but there were positive signs for Bendigo City in some competitive performances.
The under-16 match had the biggest bearing on the qualification stage of the competitions.
Needing to win to secure a berth in division two of the season proper, Bendigo City went down 1-0 in an action-packed contest.
Bendigo City had keeper George Stevens shown a red card inside the first five minutes.
Eltham took the lead in the first half, but Bendigo City continued to pepper the goals.
Bendigo City missed a penalty, hit the crossbar and had a goal disallowed for offside.
In an eventful final 15 minutes, Eltham had two players sent off, but Bendigo couldn't find an equaliser.
The loss means Bendigo City must defeat Moreland City in next weekend's final grading round to earn a berth in division two.
The under-18s took the game right up to the second-placed Eltham Redbacks on Sunday.
Despite going down to 10 players early in the match, Bendigo City showed great resilience to hold the Redbacks to a 3-1 scoreline.
Jack Nuttall scored for Bendigo City in the second half.
Eltham outplayed Bendigo City 4-0 in the under-15s, while the under-14 match was a great contest.
Eltham won 3-2 in a game that could have gone either way.
Haniel Chirozva and Casper Van Tiggelen scored for Bendigo City.
