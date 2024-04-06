Bendigo Advertiser
Saints open HDFNL netball season in scintillating style

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 7 2024 - 4:53pm, first published April 6 2024 - 9:00pm
Pictures by Darren Howe

HEATHCOTE showed it could be a force to be reckoned with this HDFNL netball season, beating Mount Pleasant by 20 goals in their round one encounter at Toolleen on Saturday.

