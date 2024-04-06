Saints open HDFNL netball season in scintillating style

HEATHCOTE showed it could be a force to be reckoned with this HDFNL netball season, beating Mount Pleasant by 20 goals in their round one encounter at Toolleen on Saturday.
In what was a rematch of last season's elimination final - won by the Blues by five goals - the scoreline was vastly different, with a slick and steadfast Saints controlling the contest for a 53-33 victory.
A major confidence boost for the season ahead for the Saints came at a cost, with their co-coach Kelsey Hayes facing an extended stint on the sidelines after injuring her knee in the early minutes of the second quarter.
Hayes, who started the match in brilliant form at goal defence, was taken straight from the court and took no further part in the game.
The Saints' collective hearts were in their mouths when wing attack Chelsea Caughey limped from the court in the final quarter with a corkie.
But the move was considered only precautionary.
In an ultra-encouraging sign, the Saints - who finished last season in fifth place - won every quarter.
They led by seven goals following a polished first quarter and by 10 at half time, after momentarily losing a little momentum following Hayes' injury, before quickly steadying.
Heathcote ensured there would be no comeback, winning the third quarter by six goals, before again having the better of the last in a complete four quarter performance.
It was exactly the start co-coaches Hayes and Brooke Bolton were looking for in their third season together at the helm.
Again dominant in the midcourt, dual league medallist Bolton was thrilled to see the Saints switched on and strong from the opening whistle.
"I thought we were super-strong in the first quarter and from there the focus was not to be complacent, but to keep pushing the whole time," she said.
"With Kelsey going down, that was a bit of a spanner in the works. She has been such an integral part of our defence end for such a long time. Her and Jen (Van Neutegem) have been working on a lot together.
"We could have easily let the game slip when that happened. It was so important that we kept our composure. We just had to be positive.
"Sophie (Pica) slotted into goals seamlessly when we moved Jess Peck back into defence, where she just did her thing."
Coming into the season, the one big question mark for the Saints was how they filled the breach in the goal circle alongside Georgia Bolton, following the off-season departures of regular goal shooter Annalyse Carroll and the versatile Maeve Hogan.
That look answered with Peck, who had not shot goals since her junior days, combining brilliantly with Bolton in the opening quarter and a bit, and Pica slotting in nicely post-Hayes' injury.
Bolton paid plenty of credit to Peck, who opened the game with 13 goals in the first quarter, for reinventing her game during the pre-season.
"Jess has worked so hard throughout the pre-season. We've always known she has been able to defend; she has defended here for the last two or three years, both in A-grade and last year in A-reserve," she said.
"We knew she had the potential to goal, but she hasn't shot in years.
"We put a lot of work into her over the pre-season, getting shots up, and she has taken it on so well.
"As we saw in that first quarter, she held brilliantly and was great, so we are stoked."
Bolton said the Saints placed little emphasis on avenging last season's elimination final loss to the Blues in the lead-up to the clash, but felt another season together with thier core group would reap results in the long run.
"We knew we were'nt going to have the same team, so we knew there would be different challenges," she said.
"I think it's important we have the core group together and have those connections. We know how each other play.
"We've had a massive focus on goaling during pre-season - that's our new part of the court.
"I think it showed. To score 53 against a good side, I'm happy."
On what was a huge day for Mount Pleasant, with the Blues officially opening their new netball courts and facilities, an A-grade loss was about the only blemish.
Blues coach Anthea McCleary had warned during the week her team would be a 'little underdone' going into round one and so it proved as they struggled for momentum, despite some promising patches.
"It was disappointing to start with a loss, but the positives are that we know early on that we need to step it up," she said.
"We have a long list of things we can work on and improve on.
"(Captain) Keeley Jones was brilliant for us in goal attack and she teamed really nicely with Ava Nihill. That will be a nice combination.
"That was our main positive."
The loss of one of last season's standouts Matisse Perez due to an injury late in the pre-season hindered the Blues' preparations and has forced a rethink on combinations.
Her steady presence was sorely missed against the Saints.
"We don't have a lot of depth in our midcourt across the club, so it was probably the worst possible player to go down for us," McCleary said.
"But we'll continue to work on that position and keep improving. It does give others a chance to step up."
While the Blues will have a tough task in bouncing back against reigning premiers White Hills, which defeated Huntly 70-28, McCleary predicted nice things ahead for Heathcote, after giving the Saints their full due for the win.
"They were slick and the type of netball they played probably flustered us in that first quarter and we just weren't able to recover quick enough," she said.
"That will be a big learning point for us.
"But full credit to Heathcote, they are going to be a tough beat for everyone this year."
