Goals galore in exciting start to Bendigo soccer's League Cup

If the opening round of League Cup matches was anything to go by, Bendigo Amateur Soccer League fans are in for an entertaining year.
A total of 46 goals were scored across the seven round of 16 matches played to open the 2024 season.
The best contest of the round was the lowest-scoring match of the seven.
2023 men's championship winners Tatura needed to dig deep to overcome Spring Gully 2-1 at Stanley Avenue.
A Ryan Merriman goal in the first half gave the young Reds an unlikely lead and they held that lead until the latter stages of the match.
It took goals from two of Tatura's best players - Cody Sellwood and Fraser Gosstray - to lift the Ibises to victory.
Their reward for victory is a quarter-final clash with Shepparton South, which will be a replay of last year's League Cup final.
Shepparton South showed no mercy in disposing of League Two team La Trobe University Black 13-1.
Recruit Stephen Appiah scored five goals for Shepparton South, while striker Joel Aitken scored a hat-trick.
Ryan Stevenson scored La Trobe's lone goal.
FC Eaglehawk will play Border Raiders in the second quarter-final.
The Borough started their 50-year anniversary celebrations with a 5-0 win over Shepparton SC.
Caden Meeks slammed home two goals, while Zavier Abbott and Simon Doherty added one each.
Despite coaching a Bendigo City junior team, Alex Caldow turned his back on playing seniors for the club and returned to Eaglehawk to play.
He found the back of the net once in his first game back at the club.
In an all-League Two encounter, Border Raiders outplayed Strathfieldsaye Colts United 5-1.
Veteran Phil Berry scored for a Colts squad that would dearly love to return to League One action in 2025.
Strathdale advanced to a quarter-final clash with Golden City White.
The Blues put nine goals past Golden City Black in their round of 16 clash.
Jon Bryers led the charge with a hat-trick, while Ethan Basilewsky added a brace.
Golden City White advanced without kicking a ball after Deniliquin was forced to forfeit.
Epsom defeated La Trobe University Red 6-3 in a high-scoring battle at Epsom.
The Scorpions had the match sewn up by the break when they raced to a 5-1 lead.
La Trobe was more competitive in the second half, but the damage had been done.
Sahkapru Htoo and Nick Collins scored twice for Epsom, while Travis Robertson and Tyler Pitson added one goal each.
Elliot Forsyth (two) and Tom Morrison were the scorers for La Trobe Uni Red.
Epsom now faces a tougher task against Shepparton United in the quarter-finals.
Shepparton United proved too good for a gallant Swan Hill 3-1 in the round of 16.
Willie Saulluma, Adam Dahmani and Abdullah Farhood gave Shepparton United a 3-0 lead before half-time.
Swan Hill tightened up at the back in the second half and Cooper Fox pulled a goal back to make the final score 3-1.
The women's League Cup action kicks-off next Sunday at the quarter-final stage.
Shepparton United plays Strathfieldsaye Colts United, Shepparton South tackles FC Eaglehawk, La Trobe University meets Tatura and Spring Gully plays Kyneton.
All of the men's and women's quarter-finals will be played in Shepparton and Tatura.
