Dynamic duo spark Heathcote in HDFNL season-opener

Heathcote dynamic duo Corey Grindlay and Zak Saad issued an ominous warning to HDFNL defenders in a commanding round one performance.
Grindlay and Saad kicked 14 goals between them to guide the Saints to a 32-point win over Mt Pleasant in their season-opener at Toolleen.
Grindlay bagged eight goals and Saad kicked six on debut for the Saints in the 17.9 (111) to 11.13 (79) win.
Full-forward Grindlay kept the Blues in the game with six first-half goals before midfielder/forward Saad tore the game apart with five goals of his own in the third quarter.
Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino was happy to walk away with the four points.
"I thought Mounts were unlucky not to be three or goals up at quarter-time,'' Saladino said.
"We chipped away and the second half was really pleasing.
"Zak Saad's third quarter was outstanding. He'll have quarters where he goes a bit quiet and then he can bob up and do some special things and that's what he did today.
"Corey Grindlay was fantastic as well and I thought our midfield got on top in the second half. Mounts probably got us on the outside in the first half, so we changed a few things up and I was happy with our spread in the second half."
Aside from Saad and Grindlay, Heathcote's new ruckman James Orr probably got the points over Mounts' star Chris Down in an enthralling battle.
Orr, recruited from Kyneton, earned high praise from his coach.
"It took Jimmy a quarter or two to get going and I thought Downsy was really good... but Jimmy's fitness really showed out in the second half,'' Saladino said.
"He was great around the ground and it was like having an extra midfielder. You can see his class and his leadership is great. He's like having an on-field coach."
Mounts coach Cam Carter said his side was left to lament missed opportunities in front of goal in the first half.
"We certainly had our opportunities early to put a little bit more scoreboard pressure on, but it's that old story that if you keep a good side in it they'll take their chances,'' Mounts coach Cam Carter said.
"That's how it was today. There was a period in the third quarter where they got the run on us.
"To our boys' credit they certainly fought it out, but all points to Heathcote today.
"You always hope round one will fall your way, but we knew we had the yardstick first up.
"With the draw we have for the first two rounds we knew we had to come to play and our boys certainly did that today.
"There's some positives to take out of it, but credit to Heathcote because they didn't allow us to have our ball use the way we would like.
"We'll tidy a few things up and, hopefully, we can close the gap."
Lockington-Bamawm United made a dream start to the new season when it outplayed Leitchville-Gunbower by 28 points.
The 15.4 (94) to 7.14 (56) win was built around the Cats' efficiency forward of centre.
"Straight kicking is good footy and that played a big part in the win,'' LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"I thought we started really well and then Leitchy challenged us pretty hard in the second and third quarters.
"It seemed we were able to hit the scoreboard consistently and that made a big difference.
"It was nice to finish the game off strongly and put together a four-quarter performance."
Recruit Stuart Taylor had a debut to remember.
The former Moama forward kicked six goals in his first game for the Cats.
"It was a great way for him to start,'' Fiske said of Taylor.
"He took his opportunities in front of goal and he spent some time in the midfield where he gave us some drive as well.
"We're really fortunate to have a player of his ability at the club."
Fiske said the most pleasing aspect of the win was the Cats' spread of contributors.
"We've had an influx of players, so it was a bit unknown how we were going to go today,'' Fiske said.
"We've added some pace and depth and that's helped us at selection.
"Today's win was a result of our pre-season. The least amount of players we had on the track in pre-season was 30 and we put in a lot of work over the four or five months.
"Last year there were times where we went into half-time in front, but we were ran over the top of in the second half. Today we were able to stick it out, which was really pleasing."
Ruckman Tyler Phillips was superb for the Cats, while Jacob Gardiner and Charlie Hinks were rock solid in defence.
In a frustrating start to the season for the Bombers their best players were Jye Keath, James Brereton and Dylan Jardine, while Blake Dye kicked three of their seven goals.
White Hills showed why it's regarded as one of the teams to beat in 2024 when it outclassed the rebuilding Huntly at Strauch Reserve.
An 8.5 to 1.1 burst in the second quarter proved decisive in the 19.14 (128) to 9.8 (62) victory.
A pleasing sign for the Demons was 11 individual goalkickers for the day.
"We played well for two-and-a-half to three quarters and dropped off for one quarter,'' White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"It was a bit wet and muddy and it was a bit of a dog fight at times, but overall I was pretty happy with the result.
"After the game we spoke about the fact we don't have one real standout (in the forward line), whereas last year we probably did.
"We've gone away from what we did last year and we're more of a team and not individuals.
"To have 11 goalkickers for the game was great and it's something we want to aim for each week."
On a day where it was hard for the Demons to select standout players, midfielders Liam Bartels and Patrick Eefting were best.
Co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz kicked two goals in the opening three quarters before he spent the final quarter coaching from the sidelines.
Huntly competed well for three quarters against one of the flag favourites.
The second quarter was the only downfall for the Hawks in their first game under new coach Hamish Morcom.
"We think White Hills are one of the sides to beat and it showed what a top three side will do against you if you switch off for a quarter,'' Morcom said.
"Round four last year we played them at Huntly and lost by 152 points, so according to that we're a 15-goal better side this year.
"We had nine debutants, so it's going to take a while for us to gel. Mot people I spoke to were pretty happy with how we played outside of that second quarter. We were happy with how we ran out the game."
Tori Ferguson, who played on Antonowicz, Morcom (three goals) and new midfielder Jarrod Spry were best for the Hawks.
After an interrupted pre-season, key playmaker Harry Whittle played in the reserves for Huntly.
The other notable player in the reserves was former South Bendigo key defender Cameron Taggert, who has signed with White Hills.
"Cam will come into the senior side next week and he'll play a massive role for us,'' Fallon said of Taggert.
"He wasn't going to play this year and we got him late and he's only been to three or four training sessions.
"We got him to be that lockdown defender, which is something we don't have."
A monster second half catapulted Colbinabbin to a big round one win over Elmore.
The Hoppers led by just two points at the main break before unleashing a 12-goal to one second half to steamroll the home side 17.12 (114) to 6.4 (40).
"I think we ran them off their feet in the second half,'' Colbo coach Jed Brain said.
"We've had a lot of new guys come in and it probably took us to half-time to gel properly. After half-time we played a really good team brand of footy.
"Our fitness levels are up. We were in good positions last year and we got run over the top of, so it was good to finish off the game with seven goals to none in the final quarter.
"It's always good to start with a win and we had 22 blokes who really bought in."
Midfielder Nathan Basile set the tone for the Hoppers, while teenage forward Alex Carr turned heads with five goals.
"Alex is still only a kid, but he competed all day and kicked five pretty good goals,'' Brain said.
"He made a good contest, worked up the ground and spent a bit of time in the ruck as well. He was a big positive for us."
Brain said Angus Martin did a great job of restricting Elmore star James Harney to two goals.
The Hoppers were without Logan Fitzgerald, who was a late withdrawal because of a tight hamstring.
Elmore showed some encouraging signs in the first half, but couldn't go with the Hoppers when the intensity lifted after the main break.
Joseph Harney, skipper Rhys Holmberg and Nathan Kay were best for the Bloods.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.