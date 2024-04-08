CVFLW: Contrasting round one fortunes for new senior women's teams

After years of building up their women's football program, White Hills got the reward at the first time of trying on Sunday.
In their maiden senior women's football match, the Demons snared the four points against a Marong side, which was also in its debut CVFLW contest.
The 16.12 (108) to 1.1 (7) victory at Malone Park left Demons senior women's inaugural coach Phil Murley in an ecstatic mood.
"For all the hard work to come to fruition a game in, I'd say it being a relief is an understatement," Murley said.
"The build-up over the years to getting this women's side up and about has been a long road.
"It's taken ten years to get to this point where we have a full contingency of under-12s to under-18s and senior women's.
"It's not something that happens overnight, and to be a part of it is a privilege.
"The text messages and responses on Facebook have been incredible, and they make all those sleepless nights worth it."
The Demons blasted away from the start, with co-captains Hannah Ripper and Oakley Turner leading the charge to open up a 40-point advantage at quarter time.
Ripper was superb in the ruck giving her midfielders first use.
"The centre bounce dominance we gained thanks to Hannah and the on-ball brigade was awesome," Murley said.
"They're very quick on their feet, and that speed was a point of difference.
"Our midfielders have been playing together since under-12s, so they have plenty of footy experience.
"It's great to have that core bunch who have come through together, but we've also added a few, including the Gibson twins (Jorja and Courtney) from Eaglehawk and a couple of girls from Kerang who haven't trained with us but fitted in seamlessly."
The Demons had the game dead and buried by half-time, leading by 67 points.
Marong's Bridget Chalkley can always say she kicked the first goal in senior women's footy for the Panthers, but that was as good as it got for the new kids on the block.
Down the other end, Sasha Pearce nailed six, while Turner and Daisy Gee kicked three each.
While the Demon's top-end talent was superb, Murley lauded the performance of his less experienced players.
"Some of the girls who've never played before, their tackling pressure and one percenters to help out their teammates was fantastic, and that's what we've been drumming into them," Murley said.
"We started training before Christmas and a lot were wondering why we were doing these sort of things and they saw why on Sunday."
The Demons have the bye this weekend before facing the other new entry to the CVFLW, Sandhurst, in round three.
Tasked with the toughest job in the CVFLW, Sandhurst expectedly were no match for back-to-back premiers Castlemaine.
More teams will be thrashed by over the ton against the Magpies like the Dragons were on Saturday, 22.2 (134) to 2.5 (17).
The Dragons can hold their head high with the knowledge it can only get easier from here.
Piper Dunlop and Madeline Sexton were the goalkickers for Andrew Saladino's charges.
It was the usual suspects for the Magpies, with Jemma Finning, Abbey Bertram, Tiahna Cochrane and the Tuppers (Maeve and Aisling) amongst the best.
Cochrane (seven) and Eloise Gretgrix (six) combined for 13 goals.
A Sienna Hobbs eight-goal masterclass got Eaglehawk's season off to a perfect start in 2024.
The 15.9 (99) to 1.3 (9) triumph over the Bendigo Thunder shows last year's preliminary finalists should be thereabouts again.
Woorinen's quest for redemption after its 2023 grand final defeat began with a 20.10 (130) to 3.2 (20) thrashing over North Bendigo.
Samantha Johnston kicked nine, while Brydi Lewis nailed seven.
