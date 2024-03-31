Gala Parade mega-gallery: Did we get a photo of someone you know?

Tens-of-thousands of people have watched imperial dragon Dai Gum Loong march through Bendigo's city centre.
Our photographers have captured all the action there on a packed day three of the Bendigo Easter Festival.
Flick through our mega-gallery here:
And feel free to check out the livestream of the 2024 Gala Parade by clicking here, or checking out what the view was like inside the event here.
We have been amassing pictures throughout the weekend so if you cannot find one of your friends and family on this page you can take a look in these galleries:
There will be plenty to do at the festival on Monday including children's dragon-making workshops, an art show, book fair, bonsai exhibition and parade of quilts.
Click here to find out more about those events.
