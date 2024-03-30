Firetrucks, lions and dragons light up Bendigo for Torchlight Procession

Where else in the world will you see lit-up dragons and lions storm through the streets on an Easter Saturday night?
The Bendigo Easter Festival Torchlight Procession was a resounding success, with thousands lining parade route from View Street to Bridge Street.
Led by central Victorian CFA fire brigades, the parade featured lions and dragon dance teams from all across Australia as well as performance teams, sport clubs and cultural groups.
Check out our photo gallery below:
The procession concluded with a fireworks show launched from Rosalind Park, which one boy labelled the "best fireworks show ever".
The Torchlight Procession is a key event during the Bendigo Easter Festival, with the gala parade set to draw similar crowds on Easter Sunday from 12.30pm.
Also on Easter Sunday would be the conclusion of the Bull Street Music Festival, the Rotary Market, Carnival Central, the Easter Book Fair, the Rotary Easter Art Show, the Parade of Quilts, the Model Train Exhibition, the Bendigo Bonsai Club Exhibition, an outdoor church service at the Bendigo Library gardens and more.
