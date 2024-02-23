Blog: Buangor fire continues to grow; RSL animal, Sandakan events

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Friday, February 23.
Fires continue to raze ground near the Buangor range, with warnings and alerts out for many towns in the area.
In other news, Greater Bendigo councillors have been urged to sign off on Huntly Hotel renovations despite opposition over gambling machines.
And two elderly rural neighbours who have had confrontations over a dog and a horse appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court, plus a house in Castlemaine's farming zone has been approved, despite fears it could lead to an "avalanche" of similar applications and a loss of agricultural land.
And now, here's the blog. Please be patient - it may take a second to load:
