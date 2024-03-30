Watch again: re-live the 2024 Gala Parade at the Bendigo Easter Festival

Hi and thanks for joining us for our livestream of the 2024 Easter Gala Parade through the heart of Bendigo.
The parade takes place between 12.30pm and 3pm along View Street, McCrae Street and Bridge Street.
Have we snapped a picture of someone you know over the first few days of the festival?
Also, heard about the firecracker shortage? A last minute dash has allowed tonight's torchlight procession to have the fireworks. Learn more about that here.
And while your here, why not check out some of these ripper stories from our journalists over the last little while:
Your one-stop shop for this year's football and netball previews
Get the inside scoop on every central Victorian team as they launch their seasons.
We have one of the most experienced regional sports departments in the country and they have compiled everything you need to know for 2024.
Armed stand-off: video captures arrest of man near city-centre
Our reporters were there when police locked down city centre streets a little over a week ago, covering the moment police began locking down businesses to a dramatic arrest at gunpoint.
Bendigo real estate agents race to set up before economic surge
Business reporter Tom O'Callaghan delved into this story on Buxton Real Estate, which is opening up in Bendigo. He found a business that wants to get in early before the economy took off.
"The signs in the economy are looking very positive and all the indications are for interest rate reductions, which I think will really re-energise the property market," co-director Hugh Norris told him.
Disease put Wozza on 'shit highway', so he's riding a mower to Canberra
Meet central Victorian truckie Warren "Wozza" Acott. He has driven his ride-on lawn mower to Canberra to get politicians to do more on motor neuron disease.
We've tracked his entire journey from Toolleen to the nation's capital including this dramatic moment when he collapsed in Wagga Wagga.
Wozza made it to Parliament House, by the way. What a legend!
