Armed stand-off: video captures arrest of man near city-centre

UPDATE, 2.00pm: Video obtained by the Bendigo Advertiser shows the moment heavily-armed police arrested a man at gunpoint in Water Street.
The arrest has brought an hours-long stand-off to an end.
Video from a member of the public shows what happened after an armoured police truck arrived at the scene and officers ordered a man to come outside a house he had been holed up in.
The man complied after police flared their sirens and ordered him to come outside, according to a witness.
The video shows armed police moving in to arrest him. He appears to be lying on the ground.
The man is then led away shirtless and in handcuffs.
Many workers at nearby businesses were ordered into lock-down as the police operation unfolded.
Some shared their offices with members of the public who had been in the area when negotiations began.
They are now free to go.
Police have reopened Bridge Street and other roads that had been shut.
UPDATE, 1.27PM: A man appears to have been arrested after a stand-off with police in Water Street.
Police arrested a man a short time ago, witnesses at the scene are saying.
An armoured truck drove into Water Street before ordering the man to surrender, the Bendigo Advertiser understands.
He appears to have surrendered without incident.
UPDATE, 12.40PM: Negotiations with a man believed to be armed continue at a Water Street address.
The street is among those closed as the police operation unfolds. Others include Uley Street and parts of Bridge Street.
Motorists should try to avoid the area.
Street closures have made Arnold Street and Barnard Street extremely busy.
UPDATE, 11.55AM: Police are negotiating with a man inside a Water Street home.
There is currently no threat to the public.
Police have revealed details about the unfolding situation.
"Officers were called to a dispute at a Water Street home about 10am," officers said in a statement moments ago.
"Two females who were inside the premises left of their own accord and were unharmed."
Police are currently negotiating with a man inside the home. He is believed to have a firearm.
The area remains cordoned off.
"An update will be provided when operationally appropriate to do so," police said.
UPDATE, 11.50PM: We have an update on what streets are closed.
Bridge Street is closed from the Arnold Street roundabout back to McCrae Street.
Arnold Street and Barnard Street remain open.
UPDATE, 11.30AM: Police officers appear to be focusing their attention on a car park linking Uley Street and Bridge Street.
Businesses in the area are in lockdown.
"We are all inside and OK," one person has told the Bendigo Advertiser.
Traffic in the area is being diverted.
EARLIER: Police have blocked off a Bendigo street for an ongoing operation.
It is not yet clear what the situation is but plain-clothed officers and uniformed police are on scene.
The road is closed at Barnard Street and Bridge Street.
More to come.
