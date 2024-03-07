Bendigo Advertiser
Our People

Disease put Wozza on 'shit highway', so he's riding a mower to Canberra

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 8 2024 - 7:05am, first published 4:30am
Warren Acott is about to ride this mower to Canberra in a push to get politicians to do more to fight motor neuron disease. Grandchildren Moby and Akiko have wished him luck. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Warren Acott is about to ride this mower to Canberra in a push to get politicians to do more to fight motor neuron disease. Grandchildren Moby and Akiko have wished him luck. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Warren "Wozza" Acott is about to ride his old lawn mower from his central Victorian home to Canberra in a message to politicians about the disease that is robbing him of everything.

