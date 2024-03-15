Practice matches ramping up as 2024 football season draws closer

PRACTICE matches in the region continue to ramp up this weekend with a large contingent of teams in action as the 2024 football season draws nearer.
Among the region's practice matches on Saturday are two reigning premiers pitted against each other when Mount Pleasant plays Harcourt at Toolleen.
Both reigning premiers have new coaches this season with Cameron Carter at the helm of Mount Pleasant and Carl Thiesz having taken the reins at Harcourt.
As well as the Blues and Lions' hit-out against each other, two of last year's beaten grand finalists will also play each other with Heathcote hosting Nullawil.
Heathcote lost last year's HDFNL grand final to Mount Pleasant, while Nullawil was beaten by Sea Lake Nandaly in the North Central league grand final.
Nullawil landed one of the off-season's biggest coaching signings with the acquisition of three-time Strathfieldsaye premiership coach Darryl Wilson.
And there will be plenty of opportunity to have a look at Bendigo league teams in action with Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat, Maryborough, South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye all playing practice matches over the weekend.
This weekend also presents the chance for a glimpse at the newly Maryborough Giants - the club that has been formed out of the merger between Maryborough Rovers and Royal Park.
The Giants will played Maiden Gully YCW at Maiden Gully.
Former Essendon and Brisbane Lions AFL player Damian Cupido is the inaugural senior coach of the Giants.
Maiden Gully YCW also has a former AFL player at the helm with Angus Monfries (ex-Essendon and Port Adelaide) co-coaching the Eagles alongside Shawn Filo.
As well as a host of practice matches across this weekend, there will also be several tonight, including Elmore v Moama, White Hills v Marong and Inglewood v Wedderburn.
BENDIGO LEAGUE CLUBS:
Castlemaine v Wycheproof-Narraport at Maldon.
Eaglehawk v Shepparton at Epsom-Huntly.
Golden Square v Kyabram at Elmore.
Kangaroo Flat v Riddells Creek at Elmore (Sunday).
Maryborough v Hepburn at Jubilee Oval.
Sandhurst v Sebastopol at Sebastopol.
South Bendigo v Doutta Stars at Epsom-Huntly.
Strathfieldsaye v Tatura at Tatura.
HEATHCOTE DISTRICT LEAGUE CLUBS:
Heathcote v Nullawil at Heathcote.
Huntly v Picola United at Lockington.
Leitchville-Gunbower v Deniliquin Rams at Deniliquin.
LBU v Tongala at Tongala.
Mount Pleasant v Harcourt at Toolleen.
Maiden Gully YCW v Maryborough Giants at Maiden Gully.
Mitiamo v Lancaster at Lancaster.
* All games Saturday unless noted.
