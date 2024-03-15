Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Practice matches ramping up as 2024 football season draws closer

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 15 2024 - 2:54pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye defender Lachlan Ratcliffe. The Storm play Goulburn Valley league team Tatura at Tatura on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye defender Lachlan Ratcliffe. The Storm play Goulburn Valley league team Tatura at Tatura on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

PRACTICE matches in the region continue to ramp up this weekend with a large contingent of teams in action as the 2024 football season draws nearer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.