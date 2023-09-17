Lions complete perfect season with back-to-back MCDFNL flags

HARCOURT has completed an undefeated season in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league after winning a hard-fought grand final over Carisbrook on Saturday.
The Lions beat the Redbacks in the grand final for the second year in a row, prevailing 11.7 (73) to 9.8 (62) at Maryborough's Princes Park.
A strong start proved decisive for the Lions, who led by 23 points at quarter-time on the way to what was the club's seventh senior MCDFNL flag.
Forced to play catch-up footy, the Redbacks closed within five points during the last quarter before Harcourt's Alex Code kicked what would prove to be the sealer at the 21-minute mark after hauling in a strong contested mark deep in attack.
The two best on ground medals were shared between Harcourt's Jordan Gartside and Carisbrook's Harry Butler.
Code (three), Brayden Frost (two), Jed Rodda (two) and skipper Tom Walters (two) were all multiple goalkickers for Harcourt, while Butler kicked four of Carisbrook's nine goals.
Overall Harcourt has now won 27 games in a row with the Lions not having been beaten since July 16 last year.
Carisbrook has now lost the past three grand finals it has played in (2023, 2022 and 2019) by tight margins of 11, 8 and 4 points.
Meanwhile, Avoca beat Carisbrook 51-39 in the A grade netball.
Best on court went to Avoca wing attack Stacey Blair.
