Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Goal shooter Brock grasps 'surprise' chance as foundation Strikers player

By Kieran Iles
February 21 2024 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tongala's Milly Brock is primed for a big first season in the goaling circle with VNL championship newcomers, the Bendigo Strikers. Picture by Darren Howe
Tongala's Milly Brock is primed for a big first season in the goaling circle with VNL championship newcomers, the Bendigo Strikers. Picture by Darren Howe

POWERFUL goal shooter Milly Brock admits she is still a little surprised to find herself as a part of the Bendigo Strikers' inaugural championship squad, but she is planning on making every post a winner in the new VNL club's debut season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.