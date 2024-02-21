Goal shooter Brock grasps 'surprise' chance as foundation Strikers player

POWERFUL goal shooter Milly Brock admits she is still a little surprised to find herself as a part of the Bendigo Strikers' inaugural championship squad, but she is planning on making every post a winner in the new VNL club's debut season.
The 26-year-old from Tongala had convinced herself that her long VNL career was all but over following Ariels exit from premiership contention last August.
But a previous connection with inaugural Strikers coach Tracey Brereton has led to her continuing her association with the state's premier netball competition in the fledgling club's blue and gold.
"Considering I retired from VNL last August, it's been a big turnaround," an excited Brock said.
"I was going to call it quits.
"It's my 11th year this year playing VNL, but Tracey was able to talk me back into playing again.
"It's been a whirlwind of a few months, which is only going to pick up in the lead up to round one.
"Starting at a new club is not always the easiest thing, but I must say it has been really enjoyable."
Brock has long been part of the Victorian netball pathway, making the 2017 Victorian Fury team, and playing in several VNL seasons.
Originally from Seymour, but now calling Tongala home while working in childcare across the border in Moama, she said it was the travel to and from Melbourne that had led her to considering giving VNL away.
To that end, being able to train in Bendigo, roughly 100 kilometres from work and home, has proven a game-changer.
"With the travel, I kind of got to the point where I thought I need to start taking care of myself," Brock said.
"But with the new team starting up in Bendigo it's changed a few things."
Expanding on her relationship with Brereton, Brock believed the Strikers could not have settled on a more fitting leader to spearhead their inaugural campaign.
"I first met her when we were rivals - when she was coaching at Shepp Bears and I was at Seymour," she said.
"And then I was at City West Falcons and she was coaching there at the time.
"I haven't been coached by her much before, but I have always been very fond of her."
Given the relatively short time they have been together as a unit, Brock felt the Strikers were building towards something special.
A strong indicator of their capabilities was on show in their first practice match win over Boroondara Express earlier this month, on a day when the Melbourne Vixens visited Bendigo.
Brock was one of the stars of the game with a strong and accurate performance at goal shooter.
She said getting to know a whole new talented bunch of players had been one of the early joys of life as a Striker.
"I didn't know too many of the girls, but had heard of them. I had played with Ollie (Heather Oliver) before, but other than that, I hadn't played with anyone," she said.
"Now we've played a few practice matches together, I'm very excited.
"I think it's going to be a very good year.
"Last week (against Boroondara Express), it felt very smooth and it was just nice to get back out onto the court after pre-season and showcase what we've been working on for months."
Coming into a squad of 11, laden with eight BFNL players, Brock said the transition for her and fellow foundation players Teal Hocking (Rochester) and Bridgette Furphy (Bell Park, Geelong Football Netball League) had been pretty seamless.
"At first I thought it might be a bit hard coming in when all those (BFNL) girls have bonds that have been formed on and off the court," she said.
"But it's been so easy getting to know them and forming those connections on and off the court.
"We had a bit of a bonding session on the weekend and it was great to build on the connections and relationships."
The three non-BFNL players help make up the Strikers' exciting attack end, which showed much potential first-up against the Express.
Brock nominated 19-year-old Hocking - a state 19-and-under representative last season - as her teammate to watch this season.
"She runs under the radar - she's quiet, but she is a big threat," she said.
"I'm glad she's in my goal ring and not the oppositions.
"I definitely knew of her before and had seen her playing at Rochy in the GV.
"I still stay in touch with a few of the Seymour girls and they tell me how good she is and how much of a threat to them she is.
"But all three us are working hard on building those connections.
"Bridgette does travel up from Geelong, so there are a few trainings that she does miss due to travel and managing that.
"But when we are at training we are working hard on ironing things out before the season starts."
Away from the Strikers, Brock will play a key role in Tongala's push for back-to-back Murray league A-grade premierships in 2024.
"It caught us a little bit off guard, Brock admitted.
"We kind of went into the season not expecting too much - we were a very young team.
"I think the average of our team was something ridiculous, like 20-and-a-half, with quite a few girls still doing year 12.
"As a result we didn't put too much pressure on ourselves because schooling and that sort of stuff for those girls came first and it was only their first year in A-grade.
"We concentrated mainly on having fun and enjoying it and taking it as it comes, but it was nice to finish up with the flag."
Brock said getting to do the travel and sharing the VNL journey with Hammond - albeit in different teams - had been another real positive to emerge from her Strikers' experience.
As the countdown to their VNL season opener on Wednesday, March 6, continues Brock says the excitement is definitely building with each training session and passing week.
Being one of two new championship division clubs alongside the Melton-based Western Warriors, she admitted putting a measure on expectations was difficult.
But if hard work, desire and anticipation are any gauge, the Strikers are sure to acquit themselves well against a host of established contenders.
"I think as long as we can prove to ourselves we can do it - I think making finals is a very high bar," Brock said.
"But I honestly think that with the way we are going and if we can continue to do what we are doing, we might make it that far.
"To have come within 10 (goals) of Hawks in both practice matches (last weekend) and to beat Boroondara, who made the grand final last year, that shows a lot for our first few times out on court.
"If we work on a few niggly things that we need to fine-tune, I think we have a real chance."
