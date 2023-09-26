FORMER Melbourne Phoenix and Kestrels netballer and experienced state team coach Tracey Brereton has been appointed as the inaugural coach of new VNL club Bendigo Strikers.
Brereton, who has coached at grassroots level with Goulburn Valley Football Netball League club Shepparton Bears for the past 16 years, was unveiled as coach on Tuesday afternoon.
She joins the Strikers after leading the Victorian 17-and-under team in 2023.
Brereton was also an assistant coach of the Victorian Fury team, which contested this year's Australian Netball Championships (ANC).
Strikers board chair Andrew Cooney hailed the appointment as 'a wonderful announcement for Strikers and for our future playing list'.
"To have someone with a strong coaching and playing history to give our players the opportunity to develop and be mentored by someone who has a passion for netball and a passion for regional athletes is very special," Cooney said.
A former long-time state league player, Brereton also played with Melbourne Phoenix and Melbourne Kestrels before establishing herself as a coach.
She has since garnered extensive experience through interleague, talent identification, zone academy and state roles, most recently as a Fury assistant.
Currently based in Nathalia with her husband and two sons, Brereton is excited about the opportunity of leading the Strikers in their first season.
"I understand the barriers for country-based athletes, I understand the passion for major regional centres and, more than anything, I love seeing country athletes achieve," she said.
"I have seen some amazing athletes and while watching the Bendigo Football Netball League and the Goulburn Valley league grand finals over the weekend, I saw proof that there is so much talent across regional Victoria.
"Athletes have a connection to their regions in so many ways - from growing up, having family, to holiday destinations.
"Our aim is to pull together a team of skilled athletes to represent Bendigo Strikers with passion, fight and pride.
"I encourage athletes to consider Bendigo Strikers because the story is good and we are ready to make it great.
"I say to players - if you are thinking about it, do it. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
"This is the start of something very special."
Player applications remain open for championship and 23-and-under teams, with players required to register before September 30.
Players with no previous VNL experience are encouraged to apply, but must register to attend screening days.
The Strikers were one of three new clubs granted VNL licences in late August, together with the Melton-based Western Warriors and Gippsland Stars.
The Stars will field only a 23-and-under team next season, but will join the championship competition by 2027.
Nine existing teams were granted licence extensions, including reigning championship division premiers City West Falcons, Boroondara Express, Casey Demons, Geelong Cougars, Hawks Netball, Melbourne University Lightning, North East Blaze, Peninsula Waves and Southern Saints.
The Strikers have chosen The Strikers have chosen Catalina Blue, Rich Electric Blue and Sunglow as their club colours.
23-and-under team athletes (born 2001-2008); VNL development (born 2008 and before); championship (born 2008 and before).
First trial screening day (athletes new to VNL and athletes who didn't play VNL in 2023 - registration is a must).
October 1: 1:30pm registration for 2pm-5pm.
Second trial (callback and invited athletes):
October 8: 6pm registration for 6.30pm-8.30pm.
Third trial: (callback and invited athletes):
October 15: 4pm for 4:30pm-6.30pm (if required).
All trials held at Red Energy Arena.
Registration: https://www.trybooking.com/CLOZC
