Strikers make bold first statement in VNL practice match triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 11 2024 - 3:30pm, first published February 10 2024 - 7:18pm
Pictures by Darren Howe

THE Bendigo Strikers have gained critical early momentum and showed why they belong in the Victorian Netball League with a convincing victory in their first official championship practice match at Red Energy Arena on Saturday.

