Hammond embraces VNL challenge with Strikers

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under midcourt ace Grace Hammond has commended the team's solidarity ahead of Saturday's first practice match against Boroondara Express.
The new VNL club's young guns - coached by Kangaroo Flat head-coach Jayden Cowling - will take to the court at Red Energy Arena at 10.30am on Saturday, eager to make a good first impression.
It comes on the back of an extensive pre-season, the first at VNL level for some members of the enthusiastic and eager young squad.
Among the VNL system newcomers, Hammond has embraced the step-up in competition and intensity and is champing at the bit to hit the court under match conditions.
"It will be good to finally get on the court with the girls. We've put in a lot of work since before Christmas, had a break, but come back firing," she said.
"At training, we've been going over our structures and they are really starting to take shape, and we have been making some good connections.
"It will be really exciting to see just where we are at and what we need to work on going into the main VNL season.
"For me, it's great to get this opportunity and experience.
"It's just so professional compared to classic country league netball, so I'm excited to be part of this."
In particular, Hammond has relished the opportunity to learn and further her netball education under Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton, men's state representative Cowling and his assistant, Gisborne 2023 premiership coach Tarryn Rymer.
Mature beyond her years, the 22-year-old is no stranger to coaching herself, having led Tongala to a Murray league A-grade premiership last year as playing coach.
Her Blues premiership teammate Milly Brock will line up for the Strikers' championship team on Saturday at goal shooter.
Unlike the championship team, which is heavily-laden with BFNL talent, the 23-and-under line-up has drawn more widely from several leagues, including the Goulburn Valley, Bendigo, Murray and Wimmera, with one player, Mia McCrann-Peters, having played with Marong in the Loddon Valley league last season before a switch to Golden Square in 2024.
Hammond has been impressed with how effortlessly the squad has pulled together and gelled.
"A few of us girls knew each other from State Titles and interleague and what not, but to have so many girls from such a big region travelling here to play, and to get the opportunity the Melbourne girls get, is amazing," she said.
"It has that real country-feel about it. We are all getting along, not just netball-wise.
"I think that country vibe will really help us when we hit the court, putting some fun into it."
The Strikers have already savoured some individual success following the selections of Harriet Gall (19-and-under) and Mackenzie O'Dwyer (17-and-under) in their respective state under-age teams.
Their accomplishment has been celebrated by and importantly galvanised the playing group, according to Hammond.
"They miss a few trainings with that commitment, but you can't look past what they've done," she said.
"It's exciting. We have our own little group chat and we always get around them.
"It's very exciting to get around players who represent our state.
"And to be coached by Jayden too, who is a state player - not too many people get the chance to be coached by people with those sorts of qualifications.
"And Taz (Rymer) as well, Both her and Jayden are so full of knowledge and take in our point of view as well, so they do everything to make us comfortable within ourselves."
Hammond - a dairy farmer by trade - insisted Saturday's clash against the Express would be a great learning curve for the Strikers, particularly for the first-timers in the group.
"To be able to pull out our strengths and weaknesses and build some strong on-court connections will be an aim," she said.
"Obviously, to come away with a win would be a positive.
"But being our first practice match, we need to focus on the basics first and build the connections and then take a step forward from there."
Strikers 23-and-under squad: Abby Larkin, Chloe Langley, Ella Flavell, Eloise Rodda, Grace Hammond, Hannah Richards, Harriet Gall, Jorja Clode, Jasmine Gallagher, Mackenzie O'Dwyer, Megan Wilson, Mia McCrann-Peters, Oliver Ryan, Shae Clifford, Taylah Lloyd, Torie Skrijel, Will Whiteacre.
