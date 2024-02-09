Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Hammond embraces VNL challenge with Strikers

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tongala's Grace Hammond is looking forward to her first season in the VNL as part of one of the competition's new teams, the Bendigo Strikers. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Tongala's Grace Hammond is looking forward to her first season in the VNL as part of one of the competition's new teams, the Bendigo Strikers. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under midcourt ace Grace Hammond has commended the team's solidarity ahead of Saturday's first practice match against Boroondara Express.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.